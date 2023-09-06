Ralph Pittman Makes Shocking Claim Drew Sidora Wanted Him To Adopt Her Son for ‘Money Grab’

The drama between Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora following The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion is getting messier by the minute. And now, Ralph is firing claims that Drew wanted him to adopt her son for money.

The couple shared about the steps they were taking for Ralph to legally adopt Drew’s son during Season 14 of the Bravo show. Amid that, Ralph was also supposed to be working on a book about step-parenting; however, we have a feeling that may be on the back burner following these latest allegations.

During the Season 15 finale, the unverifiable fake cousin, Courtney Rhodes, took a nasty dig at Drew (and her son) by implying she only wanted Ralph to adopt him so she could be in lesbian relationships. Drew responded on Twitter, saying, “I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil. I gave him the opportunity to shut [Courtney] down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son.”

I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil. I gave him the opportunity to shut his unverifiable fake cousin down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son, however he refused to do so & it breaks my heart. — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) September 4, 2023

“She meant to be nasty & rude, making comments and dragging my child into this … KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all … we’re done!”

Ralph claps back

Despite Drew’s attempt at pulling on heartstrings, Ralph wasn’t having any of that (as if we thought he would).

It wasn’t long before Ralph, one of the most infamous husbands this series has seen, sent his own Tweet. However, it wasn’t Courtney he addressed; it was Drew.

It’s time to speak truth so let’s be real. You expect me to pay child support when he has a father that wants to play an active role in his life but you won’t let him. Your adoption request was only a money grab and control. Since the age of 3, I stepped up to fill the gap as a… — Ralph Pittman Jr. (@RalphPittmanJr) September 5, 2023

“It’s time to speak truth, so let’s be real. You expect me to pay child support when he has a father that wants to play an active role in his life, but you won’t let him,” he said. “Your adoption request was only a money grab and control. Since the age of 3, I stepped up to fill the gap as a man and unconditionally provided from my heart without expectations.”

He continued saying he would always be there for their child, but he would no longer play Drew’s games. “I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform,” he continued. “But you will respect me as a Father.”

“I love all my kids and have given them the world, including you. It’s about them now.”

Whew, it’s a lot going on. And right now, we’re waiting on the edges of our seats for part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion — which airs Sunday at 8/7c.

