Emily Simpson Reveals Her Theory About Shannon Beador’s Relationship With John Janssen

Shannon Beador’s relationship with John Janssen has been a hot topic among her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. While Heather Dubrow was being blamed for the gossip, most of the cast was in on the discussion. Much to Shannon’s dismay.

Shannon was stunned when John broke up with her in 2022. After dating for three years, Shannon had hoped that they were headed toward the altar. Obviously, John wasn’t following that road.

The duo stayed out of contact for several months. Then they started dining out together. “We’re not back together, but we have spent quite a bit of time together in the last couple months,” Shannon explained. “We see each other often.”

Emily has a theory about Shannon and John

Shannon’s RHOC co-stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen had them play a rousing game of “Truth or Emily Eats a Cucumber.” If Gina or Emily decided not to answer, Emily would eat some shaved cucumber. Of course, that is some shade about Emily’s drunken antics at Heather’s launch party for her network, HD.

Andy spun the wheel, and Emily was asked, “What do you think was the biggest red flag in Shannon and John’s relationship?” She responded, “Oh, my God. There are so many. I mean they break up all the time.”

Gina added, “The fact that they’re not together.” Duh. But then Emily spilled some tea.

“No, but I think they are together,” she stated. “Oh, they are today?” a confused Gina asked.

“I think so,” Emily said. Naturally, Andy quizzed Emily. “Oh really? And they’re pretending to not be together so they don’t get any heat?” he asked.

The RHOC star replied, “I don’t know. Maybe.” Were these cucumbers marinated in truth serum? “Well, it sounds like you do know,” Andy said.

“I don’t know. I’m going to eat some more cucumber,” Emily stated as she shoved more into her mouth. That concluded that line of questioning.

Could Shannon and John be dating under the radar? That is an interesting theory since they spend time together. Someone needs to crack this case. Where is Meghan King and her sleuthing skills when you need her?

Real Housewives of Orange County continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

