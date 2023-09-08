Teresa Giudice and Ashley Darby Celebrate Friendship on Night Out

After her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed a new Bravo-inspired friendship with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, Teresa Giudice took to her social media to celebrate an established one.

Since Bravo started airing Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, different cast members across the franchise started to interact more. But of course, there were some girls who knew each other outside of producer intervention.

Teresa praised an “infinite connection” with Ashley

Ashley Darby and Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa are one such pairing. They’ve been friends for years and have worked on events together as well. It’s clear that these gals just enjoy each other’s company in a very organic way.

Both parties met for dinner at the ABC Kitchen by Jean-Georges while on their own respective trips to New York.

Teresa took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate the evening with the newly-divorced Real Housewives of Potomac favorite.

“A beautiful night with my beautiful friend. Love you girl and thank you for always making me smile. Since I met you there was that infinite connection with you, keep on that journey of pure happiness. It looks great on you,” Teresa captioned the post.

Serving fashion

Of course, one has to mention the looks. Ashley opted for a pastel pink minidress with white knee-high boots. Teresa wore a darker shade of pink with a crop top and white latex pants.

“I had THE BEST time with you,” Ashley wrote in the comments.

Teresa responded with a kiss emoji and the words, “same here.”

Several other Real Housewives added their enthusiasm for the friendship. Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan posted, “love you girls.” While the Real Housewives of Atlanta favorite Shereé Whitfield added, “baddies of NJ & Potomac.”

This is a genuine friendship made in reality TV heaven. Teresa even invited Ashley to her 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Both the Real Housewives of New Jersey and the Real Housewives of Potomac are in between seasons. Potomac is rumored to return to Bravo before the year is out.

