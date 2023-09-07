Scheana Shay and Gia Giudice in Unexpected Bravo Crossover

Sometimes, us Bravo fans forget that stars of different shows befriend each other and hang out at the same events. If anything, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip showed us how absolutely delightful the right mix of ladies can be.

Then of course, some Bravolebrities get together in a more organic manner. The most recent sighting surprised Real Housewives of New Jersey and Vanderpump Rules fans. Maybe it was just an unexpected pairing. But fans quickly warmed up to the friendship between Scheana Shay and Gia Giudice.

The pair shared social media posts from an LA event

On September 6, Scheana revealed her friendship with RHONJ star Gia. She shared images from a recent event on Instagram Stories. And her daughter, Summer Moon, made an adorable appearance as well.

The girls were celebrating the opening of a pop-up store. Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies joined Scheana and Gia at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The Good As Gold singer posted a video from the event. She was filming Summer, and Gia is in the background smiling at the camera.

Scheana addressed her daughter. “Hi cutie,” she can be heard saying, “Can you dance?”

“[Teresa Giudice,] we made some cute girls,” Scheana wrote in the caption, addressing the RHONJ star. A smiling face emoji was also included.

Both Gia and her mother shared the video on their social media. Referring to Summer Moon, Gia wrote, “cutest ever.”

What a sweet friendship! And fans that have watched the RHONJ since the beginning will remember Gia as a young girl and a big sister to Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice. It’s no surprise that she knows how to interact with Scheana’s daughter so well.

TELL US- WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO GIA AND SCHEANA’S FRIENDSHIP? DO YOU THINK WE WILL SEE THEM TOGETHER AGAIN AT FUTURE EVENTS?