Kim Kardashian Asks President Joe Biden To Cut Ties With Azerbaijan

Kim Kardashian is taking on another humanitarian crisis. And one that is close to her heart as it involves Armenia, her family’s country of origin.

Little is being reported about the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The countries have a history of conflict and cold-war like feel hostilities. In 2020, the latter country attacked the Armenian population in Artsakh, a province recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The Armenian people do not recognize any official end to that conflict as their army has been continually under attack.

Now, with supposed anti-Armenian hostilities, the star of The Kardashians is using her platform to prevent further suffering of her people. And she is calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to make a stand.

More needed than just “thoughts, prayers, or concern”

Kim and Dr. Eric Esrailan penned an article about the conflict for Rolling Stone, both of the authors are of Armenian descent.

According to their statement, “Azerbaijan has blockaded the only lifeline between the indigenous Christian Armenians of Artsakh (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh) and the rest of the world.”

The people in this region, “have been dependent on the transport of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid through the Lachin Corridor.”

Yet the war in Ukraine shifted the dynamics in the region. Oil rich Azerbaijan became a favorable trade partner over Russia. And “this reliance has emboldened the autocratic Azeri government to use starvation as a weapon against the Armenian population in the region.”

Kim stated that more is needed than just, “thoughts, prayers, or concern.”

Kim is concerned over the implementation of, “Armenophobic policies have been designed and widely promoted by the Azeri government and others.”

This includes, “blocking human rights groups, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the hateful rhetoric accompanying the blockade” of the Artsakh region.

A call for sanctions

The reality TV mogul is asking for sanctions to be implemented against Azerbaijan. She wrote, “the collective silence or inaction by individuals, governments, and governmental organizations like the United Nations and European Union has perpetuated the crisis.”

Finally, a statement appealing to those in positions of power to change policy. Kim concluded the piece by writing, “as citizens, we are appealing to leaders such as President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and their colleagues to take a stand immediately. They must pressure Azerbaijan to open the corridor without preconditions.”

The Armenian Genocide of 1915 is still not recognized by the Azeri government.

