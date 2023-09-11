Kristen Doute Is ‘40 and Thriving’ After Break From Spotlight

Kristen Doute left Vanderpump Rules at the most inopportune time. It was 2020, and the world was reeling from the pandemic. Losing her day job couldn’t have been easy for her.

But now, three years on, and with a break from reality TV, Kristen credits that seismic event in her life for setting her focus straight.

Of course, being brought out of obscurity to comment on Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss is surely a net positive. And interest Kristen peaked again after her first 15 minutes of fame ended.

Kristen wanted to “reset for James Mae”

Kristen gave an exclusive interview with The Messenger at an event for her James Mae Collection. The fashion designer is launching a new line and credits the firing for focusing her on her brand.

“We all know what happened with me during quarantine and leaving Vanderpump Rules,” Kristen told The Messenger. “That definitely gave me a lot of time to think about, what do I want to do with my platform and what do I want to do moving forward.”

There were conditions on how to dress on Vanderpump Rules. The author of He’s Making You Crazy recalled how being on reality TV inspired her to go into fashion.

“I decided to take a little bit of a break and really reset for James Mae and think about, why did I start this brand to begin with back in 2018?” Kristen explained. “What was the drive? And the drive really was that I loved to wear vintage rock and roll boho.”

The former VPR star continued, “So my vibe, and honestly part of it was when I was filming Vanderpump Rules, I can’t wear a lot of things like band tees that are licensed. So I’m like, well, I was tired of going shopping for T-shirts that I wasn’t really into, and I didn’t want the fast fashion. So I’m like, ‘Well, let me start James Mae.'”

Getting personal

As for her personal life, Kristen is very much content with her boyfriend of one year, Luke Broderick.

“I know that we have an amazing future ahead of us, full of a couple of kids and a lot of love and a lot of really cool entrepreneurial businesses and endeavors,” Kristen gushed.

“I just turned 40 this year. I’m 40 and thriving,” the reality TV star concluded.

The couple also co-host a podcast called Sex, Love and What Else Matters. Also, Bravo is planning a VPR style spinoff that will include Kristen.

