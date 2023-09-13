Will Tom Sandoval Watch Ariana Madix on Dancing With the Stars?

Tom Sandoval is the king of digging himself into a hole. And the more he tries to dig himself out, the deeper he goes. After what he did to Ariana Madix and Rachel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules Season 10, it’s clear why no one would want to associate with him.

At least Ariana seemed to be in a good place after the fact. She picked herself up, found a new man, and even had a longtime wish granted. Earlier this summer, it came out that Ariana would compete in Dancing with the Stars.

For those wondering what Tom’s thoughts might be on Ariana’s DWTS presence, wonder no longer. ET Online just did an interview with Tom where he discussed Ariana, Rachel, and Pump Rules Season 11.

Tom on VPR, Ariana on DWTS, and Rachel

When asked about Ariana’s upcoming appearance on DWTS, Tom said he would be supporting his ex. “I’ll be doing both, voting and watching. I’m really, I’m really excited for her.” He added, “I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she’s going to do great. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully.”

Ariana would probably appreciate the support just as much as Rachel appreciated Tom’s birthday wishes to her. For those unaware, she blocked him on IG after he tried to wish her well. Tom got the chance to speak to ET Online about that as well, explaining, “We don’t really talk much. I just was reaching out to her to wish her a happy birthday. I hope she’s happy and I wish her the best.”

Moreover, he commented on how losing Rachel’s presence made filming VPR Season 11 especially difficult. “It was really probably the hardest season I’ve ever filmed. Just feeling very alone, very isolated. Obviously losing a friend, Rachel—it was tough. It was tough.”

Catch Ariana on Dancing with the Stars Season 32 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on ABC. Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

