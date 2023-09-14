Jennifer Aydin ‘Taken Over’ the Pool House From Husband Bill

Jennifer Aydin’s pool house has earned its own reputation on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. It was the upscale version of a man cave that Bill Aydin would utilize regularly. When Margaret Josephs outed Bill’s affair in Season 12, the pool house became synonymous with Jennifer’s hurt and a strained marriage.

Well, the pool house has a new resident. And Bill and Jennifer are enjoying a new dynamic in their marriage. Courtesy of a little private time on the grounds on their estate.

The “days of complaining are over”

Jennifer gushed about her new chill space exclusively to Us Weekly at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I’ve taken over. It’s my pool house. It’s your pool? It’s my pool house. I’m always in there. I make my phone calls in there late at night and it’s like our little getaway from home actually,” Jennifer explained.

She continued, “So he comes in there, I’ll catch up on my stuff. He’s doing computer work. We’re completely alone with nobody running around. So it’s been great.”

Not only has their co-habitation of the pool house been “great,” Jennifer’s “days of complaining are over.”

Perhaps that couples therapy has been working out. Bill was less than enthusiastic about therapy while filming their session for Season 13.

One important point of communication is that Jennifer came to understand that Bill gravitating to the pool house was nothing personal.

“He explained the pool house to me,” she said earlier in the summer. “He said, ‘Look, Jen, I’m all day with patients. I’m on, on, on. When I walk into the house, I know there’s you, there’s a nanny, there’s your dad, there’s four kids, now there’s a dog. I need to unwind a little bit.’ And I have to say, I’ve been using the pool house a lot at night, and now we just hang out there together.”

Things are looking up for Bill and Jennifer. How will their co-stars react to the new positivity?

