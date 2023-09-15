Stassi Schroeder Thinks Jax Taylor Relationship Was Pump Rules’ Most ‘Toxic’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder knows a bit about toxic relationships. She is now happily married to Beau Clark with two kids. But back in the epic early days of Pump Rules, she dated Jax Taylor. He finally admitted to Stassi that he cheated on her and got a woman in Las Vegas pregnant. The duo broke up but reconciled for a minute during Season 2 of VPR.

Stassi and Jax were the most toxic tv couple … ever

Stassi was a guest on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast. The topic? Whether being on a reality show causes couples to split up. “I’m not one of those that think that you are doomed if you go on a reality show. I think it highlights your weaknesses as a couple,” Stassi explained.

“It shines a mirror on everything that is right and wrong with you guys as a couple, but sometimes it’s like therapy, and sometimes it forces you to really address the issues that you are just not talking about.” She added that her relationship with Jax during the first two seasons of Pump Rules was “toxic.”

“If you are not right for each other, there’s no way in hell you can make it through a reality show. But, like, Jax and I were the most toxic couple I feel like in the history of television, so that was never going to — I’m not going to blame the reality show on the demise of our relationship,” Stassi stated. Personally, I’d blame it on Jax and his cheating and lying.

Eventually, Stassi and Beau became friends again with Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Stassi slashed her wedding invite list, and Jax and Brittany still made the cut. But she was furious when they dipped out of attending Stassi’s dream wedding in Italy at the last minute. Jax claimed it was because of a passport issue for their son.

“They hurt me — they really did. It feels like I can’t trust them anymore,” Stassi said. As of right now, the two couples are no longer friends. Which isn’t a surprise.

