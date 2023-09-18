Lala Kent Wonders Why ‘Toxic’ Couples Stay Living Together After Splitting Up

There’s an unusual trend of reality stars breaking up but still living together post-split. The immediate example that comes to mind is Vanderpump Rules’ own Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Ariana defended her living situation by saying she was discussing things with a lawyer and financial advisor. Reportedly, she and Tom don’t interact at all in their home together. But that’s not all.

The recent Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion also shed light on Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, reminding audiences the two are still living together even after everything they endured. These similar situations caused Lala Kent to speak out on her podcast, Give Them Lala.

Lala reflects on her split with Randall

“Drew is still living with her person, her ex, her not ex, and I was like, ‘We’re out in these streets pulling a Tom and Ariana?’ This is like, a common thing. What is this? What is going on?” Lala reflected on her experience with Randall Emmett, explaining she could never stay in the same home.

“[It’s] way harder to be like, ‘We’re breaking up, you toxic f*ck. I’ll be down the hall if you need me.’ That sounds like it would take me out. I couldn’t do it. [But] there’s gotta be a reason. Can someone please tell me, if you are a lawyer or something, the reasoning behind [it], because is there something legally that I do not understand?”

She explained that she didn’t own the home she shared with Randall, as is the case with other reality TV couples. But either way, she said, “I would’ve been chucking up duces being like ‘I’m out of here. We’ll figure that out later.” She agreed with her brother, Easton, who said there may be some “f*cked up reason” for staying together, and the couples need therapy.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA’S COMMENTS? AND OF THE LIVING SITUATION OF THESE REALITY STARS?