Teresa Giudice Suggests Real Housewives of New Jersey Co-Stars Break Production Rules

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is already filming. And it sounds like there is drama. During the charity softball game, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice didn’t speak to each other. What is there to say after Teresa disowned her sister-in-law Melissa and her brother, Joe Gorga?

Most viewers speculated that either Teresa or Melissa would be fired. But Bravo shocked everyone by bringing the entire cast back. Awkward! Now there are rumors that Teresa was offered a part-time role on the show but insisted that she be full-time. And production was reportedly too nervous to demote her.

Teresa Giudice is a rule follower?

Well, Teresa had something to say about her RHONJ co-stars who break the rules. During an episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, she claimed that some cast members have been posting photos on social media that show cameras in the background. Which is not allowed while a season is filming.

“I guess everyone knows that we are filming … well I think it’s all over the place because people are posting cameras. I can’t get in trouble for this because I mean, they are posting – a lot of people from the cast are posting pictures with the cameras behind them,” Teresa explained. “At least I try to be discreet and I don’t do that, but other people on my cast want to make sure they put it out there that we are filming.”

Teresa doesn’t post photos like that because she is “old school in everything.” She said, “I follow rules, I really do but when other people break them, then I’m like, ‘F*ck that, man. Why is it okay for them to break it and not me?’ So then I start and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, Teresa is breaking them – and Teresa never breaks the rules’ and I really don’t,” she stated. “Like I really follow the rules, like I don’t, I don’t break the rules.”

I guess Teresa is more comfortable breaking the law than breaking the rules.

TELL US – DOES TERESA FOLLOW THE RULES ON RHONJ? SHOULD HER CO-STARS POST PHOTOS WHEN THEY ARE FILMING?