Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga ‘Did Not Speak’ During Charity Softball Game

When it was announced that Real Housewives of New Jersey was returning with the same cast, fans were surprised. How would warring sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga film together? Teresa disowned her brother, Joe Gorga, and his beloved wife Melissa at the fiery reunion.

Teresa reportedly planned to “ignore” Melissa and hang with those who support her. Now Melissa and Teresa were spotted filming in public. And it was a bit chilly. The U.S. Sun has the scoop.

Ignoring each other is easy

The cast gathered on August 30 for the charity Battle for Brooklyn baseball game. The RHONJ team played against the Maimonides All-Stars. And the relationship between Melissa and Teresa remained icy.

“Teresa and Melissa did not speak or stand near each other the entire game,” an eyewitness stated. “At one point, when Teresa went up to bat, Melissa didn’t even acknowledge her and instead, took photos with fans.” It sounds like Season 14 will be riveting television.

Basically, Melissa and Teresa were “never in the same group.” The eyewitness continued, “Teresa kept hiding in the dugout for some reason and Melissa kept her sunglasses on even after the sunset. It’s like they did everything they could to avoid each other.”

As usual, Teresa hung out with her squad, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral. Melissa stayed with her supporters, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda. So, rinse, spin, repeat.

This eyewitness even clocked the arrival times of these feuding family members. “Teresa arrived at 5:57 p.m. with her husband [Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas] and their kids [Gia Giudice and Louie Ruelas Jr.], and Melissa arrived at 6:02 p.m. with her husband [Joe Gorga] with their son [Joey Gorga],” the source said.

And it sounds like RHONJ fans have also had their fill of Luis. “Every time his name was called on the loudspeaker, the crowd booed him. It was the majority of the crowd, not just a handful of people,” the eyewitness revealed. “It happened each time he went to bat too, so he got booed multiple times throughout the three-hour game.” Teresa must be so proud.

