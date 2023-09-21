Craig Conover Believes Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green Have ‘True Love’

Craig Conover, poet, philosopher, and pillow maker, apparently knows all about “true love.” With all due respect, anyone on Southern Charm speaking on anything other than their knowledge of alcohol is vaguely suspicious.

Charleston’s biggest burden is back with an all-new season and all-new hookups. Shep Rose’s ex Taylor Ann Green is making quite a name for herself in the name of being bitter. But don’t shed any tears for Taylor just yet. According to Craigy, she at least had a shot at love with Austen Kroll. Us Weekly has the scoop.

Austen and Taylor sitting in a tree?

To be fair, most living beings with an active heart rate probably have a shot at love with Austen. Or at least a shot at being a one-night stand. But Taylor has been testing waters other than Shep’s this season and Austen was only too happy for her to take a dip.

According to Craig, despite also sending a nudie to Whitney Sudler-Smith just to make Shep mad and jealous, Taylor’s dalliance with Austen could have turned into the next rom-com.

That said, Craigy said the situation is “too messy” for Austen and Taylor to live happily ever after. “I think there’s a true love there,” he began. “I’m not saying that they’re in love, but I think they love each other like brother [and] sister.” Okay, that’s gross now that we know Austen and Taylor have intimate knowledge of each other’s parts.

Craig claimed that in 2022, Austen, Taylor, and other co-stars were “going through weird relationships” that caused them to gravitate toward one another. Shep and Taylor’s breakup was confirmed in July 2022. Olivia Flowers and Austen’s separation was revealed by Olivia during the Season 8 reunion in October 2022.

Austen/Olivia turned into Austen/Taylor Ann

“Austen and Olivia [breaking up] was mostly Austen’s fault that it was weird,” Craig shared. He also noted Austen and Taylor “were still going through a weird time and they were really close.” I get the feeling Taylor is really close to anyone who shows her attention. And I also get the feeling Austen was well aware of this.

Regardless of Craig’s disclaimer, Austen went forth entertaining Taylor’s friendship. “I remember warning him, like, ‘Hey, this might not be the best idea to be spending this much time with Taylor.’ But they said that they were just friends,” he said.

Apparently, Shep was basically okay with everything and it’s not like he doesn’t know Austen. “Shep admitted [the Austen-Taylor connection] felt like a life raft to Taylor. It was his way of staying connected,” Craig revealed.

And maybe Shep and Taylor aren’t entirely over each other, but Taylor is most likely struggling more with the matter. “I know that Shep will always have deep feelings for her, and she’ll probably always have deep feelings for him. And hanging out with your ex probably isn’t the answer. So, Charleston doesn’t allow you space, so we’ll see.”

