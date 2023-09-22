Lala Kent Urges Congress to Halt Cosmetic Testing on Animals

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is tough and strong on the outside. She is a hard-working single mother to her daughter, Ocean Kent. But Lala loves hard, and that includes animals.

In March of 2020, Lala was engaged to Randall Emmett. She decided that in lieu of bridal shower gifts, she wanted donations to the Humane Society. I love that idea. Thankfully, the wedding never happened.

In June 2023, SeaWorld’s annual shareholder meeting had a special guest. Lala, who represented PETA, virtually attended the event. She pleaded for the transfer of an orca named Corky to a sanctuary. Corky is the longest-held orca in captivity anywhere on the planet. But SeaWorld decided to move another orca instead. Lala wasn’t happy and asked that Corky also be sent to the sanctuary.

Lala started working with PETA in 2017. She did a naked photo shoot to bring awareness to the animals held at SeaWorld.

Lala taking a stand

Lala spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the Humane Cosmetics Act. “I had the honor of advocating on Capitol Hill [on Sept. 20, 2023], urging members of Congress to pass the Humane Cosmetics Act, which aims to halt new cosmetics testing on animals in the United States,” Lala said. “I am fully aware of the significance of voices like mine in bringing an end to these inhumane practices. I am unwavering in my commitment, and I will not rest until animal testing in the U.S. is completely abolished in the very near future,” she added.

Lala has her own cosmetic company, Give Them Lala Beauty. So, having her speak on this issue carries a bit more weight. I really admire Lala’s commitment to saving animals. Maybe even more than I love her ability to roast Tom Sandoval on Pump Rules.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LALA FIGHTING FOR ANIMAL RIGHTS? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH SEASON 11 OF VPR WHEN IT AIRS?