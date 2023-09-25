Jennifer Pedranti Wishes She Was ‘Better Friend’ to Heather Dubrow During RHOC Season 17

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has been a doozy, and not in a good way. Tamra Judge finally got her orange back and pretty much yelled her way through most of the episodes. Newcomer Jennifer Pedranti came on as Tamra’s friend and learned the hard way how friendships go with Tammy Sue.

It was also a particularly difficult season for Heather Dubrow. Basically, no one likes Heather because she has more money in her manicure than her co-stars have in the bank. As two ladies who spent a lot of time on the outs with everyone, now Jennifer wishes she had been a “better friend” to Fancy Pants.

Heather and Jennifer should team up in Season 18

Jennifer didn’t have it easy during her first time up at bat on Real Housewives. Heather was also the subject of ridicule and probably even more troubling, Gina Kirschenheiter’s speaking voice.

In retrospect, Jennifer feels she might have given Heather the short end of the stick. Heather has noted she didn’t end on the greatest of terms with any of the ladies and felt “isolated” during the season.

She shared some pics prior to the September 20 episode of the cast trip to Mexico. Her caption read, “In a lot of these photos I’m forcing myself to smile, partly because I WANT to be having a good time and partly because I really wasn’t happy and it got to the point where faking a smile was the best option.”

In the comments, Jennifer reached out. “That was a tough one.. you ALWAYS handle yourself with so much class and grace. I wish I would have been a better friend during our season. I was just being cooked in my own inferno ? ? ? Xoxo”, she wrote.

No doubt both Heather and Jennifer are collateral damage in Tamra’s search for relevance and to retain her piece of fruit. And her harshness didn’t impress a lot of the RHOC fans. Heather and Jennifer weren’t very close, but if nothing else now they share a Tamra Trauma Bond. Heather replied to Jennifer’s comment with, “Love you ❤️”.

After being ganged up on so badly it made Vicki Gunvalson cry, Heather supposedly quit the show and bought half of LA with her husband, Terry Dubrow.

Jennifer is currently receiving a lot of love from fans who respect her for not going full crazy on Tamra and maintaining as much dignity as one can whilst associating with these women. It’s time to unlock the Heather/Jennifer initiative.

