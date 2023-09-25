RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Calls Jessel Taank the ‘Runt of the Litter’

While it might still be up for debate, many fans agree that Jessel Taank is the breakout star of the Real Housewives of New York reboot. The British queen has captured the hearts of many, with viewers calling her the most authentic among the bunch of newbies.

That being said, most would agree that Bravo didn’t miss with the casting for Season 14. None of the Real Housewives have been duds per se. All of them have contributed to the entertainment factor in one way or another. That being said, some viewers have grown tired of certain antics.

Like Brynn Whitfield, who’s received more criticism as of late for making flirting her whole schtick. Brynn recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to discuss RHONY with Andy Cohen. Jessel was seated in the audience for support (and perhaps confrontation).

Brynn backtracks when faced with Jessel

During the episode, a virtual fan called in with a question for Brynn, asking if she heard from Jessel after Brynn “called her forgettable multiple times?” Jessel, in the audience, asked, “Yeah, what’s up with that?” with a laugh. Brynn laughed as well before jumping into her explanation.

“I didn’t mean forgettable in the sense that she’s actually forgettable,” Brynn said. “It’s funny, whenever we’re together, Jessel’s always the one that kind of gets, like, left out … It’s cute, she’s like the little puppy that’s kind of like the runt of the litter, and it’s sweet.” Jessel let out an “Aww.” Brynn reassured everyone Jessel was “cute” while Andy had a puzzled look on his face.

Jessel admitted she wasn’t sure how to take the metaphor. Andy asked, “How’s all this landing?” Jessel fired back, teasing with the question, “I was to your right, wasn’t I?” She was referring to the reunion seating chart, although, she meant left. Jessel added, “If being forgettable gets you to Andy’s best side, then I’ll be forgettable.” The crowd let out cheers.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

