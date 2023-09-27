Phaedra Parks Helps Fans Get Engaged on Cameo

She’s not just a mortician! Phaedra Parks helped some of her fans get married recently, and their love story couldn’t be any more amazing.

According to People, Phaedra, who snagged a spot on the cast of Married to Medicine, was asked to help marry two of her supporters.

“I love people who love me, and I hate to call fans fans — I just believe we are all humans, and we, you know, everyone puts on their pants one leg at a time,” she said. “But some very wonderful admirers of mine asked me to come and officiate their wedding.”

The Bravo star initially planned to travel to Greece to help marry the couple, but she couldn’t make it work due to her busy international schedule between Atlanta and Dubai. Still, she was dedicated to helping them celebrate their big day.

Phaedra, the ordained minister?

If you watched Phaedra on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know the reality star has many jobs. In addition to being a lawyer, mortician, and television personality, you can add a minister to that list, too.

She explained that because marriage is a “journey,” she wanted to offer friendly advice to the pair before having them say, “I do.”

“It’s not always a good journey. It’s ups and downs. Highs and lows and ebbs and flows. So you’ve gotta definitely make sure you’re prepared, and you’re basically committed to it. Not to pressure them, but it is a commitment.”

The couple initially reached out to Phaedra on the popular site Cameo, where you can book celebrities to send you custom videos.

“I did the engagement for them, I did the proposal. I asked the person to marry his partner. And he accepted. And now they’re getting married,” Phaedra added before saying, “I do believe love is love.”

