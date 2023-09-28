Garcelle Beauvais to Narrate True Crime Series Real Murders of Los Angeles

Season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will reportedly air sometime in November. Fans have heard a lot about Sutton Stracke feuding at a dinner party. And no one seems to be missing Lisa Rinna, especially not Garcelle Beauvais.

Garcelle is moving into Season 13 of RHOBH with her bestie, Sutton. But Garcelle is also forging a friendship with Crystal Kung-Minkoff. And the actress is in a better place with Erika Jayne. After last season when Erika boozily propositioned one of Garcelle’s sons and then yelled obscenities at her other teenage son, that is a miracle.

Now Garcelle is branching out and narrating a true crime television series. Page Six has the details.

Dying to be famous in Los Angeles

Oxygen’s new series, Real Murders of Los Angeles, examines some of the most grisly murders in Hollywood. “Los Angeles, it’s glitz, it’s glamour,” Garcelle said in the trailer. “Some people would kill to make it here.” Cue the Law & Order sound effects!

Garcelle will take viewers through some well-known cases. The case of Linda Sobek, who was an aspiring actress, went to a 1995 photo shoot and went missing.

The case of Ronald Baker, a UCLA student who was murdered in the “Manson Tunnel,” is studied. The 1990 crime led investigators to examine an occult angle of the murder.

In another section of the trailer, a speaker mentioned a doctor “who had a very dark side.” This allegedly included “drugs, money [and] the party scene.”

Who would have thought that the Real Housewives series would serve as inspiration for a true crime series? The Real Murders of Los Angeles joins the Orange County and Atlanta versions.

The Los Angeles series premieres on Friday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on Oxygen. Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WILL YOU CHECK OUT THE REAL MURDERS OF LOS ANGELES? ARE YOU EXCITED TO WATCH SEASON 13 OF RHOBH?