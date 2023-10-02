Dorinda Medley Texted Jenna Lyons Before RHONY Reunion

Jenna Lyons is the breakout star of the rebooted Real Housewives of New York City. She is fresh, fun, and has a loathing for dill. She was in the headlines recently when fans wondered if Jenna was engaged to Cass Bird. They are not engaged but look happy together.

The former J.Crew president also sparked concern when she hinted she might be leaving RHONY. And now Bravo is casting for the show. I will cry into my fondue if Jenna leaves.

But before we worry about next season, we have the Season 14 reunion. And with a newbie group, I’m sure nerves were running high. But a RHONY legend stepped up and gave Jenna some support. The Daily Dish has the details.

Dorinda made it nice

When Jenna was asked how she was feeling before the reunion, she replied, “Where’s the exit?” I love Jenna’s wit and her confessional comments.

While Jenna didn’t receive any notes from any former RHONY cast members, she did get a message. “Not advice. But Dorinda Medley texted me last night and said, like, ‘You’ve got this, you’re gonna have a great day,’” Jenna said. “She was very sweet.” I love that Dorinda gave Jenna some positive vibes.

Jenna also had some fun choosing her reunion ensemble. “It sounded very much like the color story that I did for my party at my house. I think it was, like, khaki, camel, black, gold, and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds familiar,’” Jenna said.

She decided to wear a sheer top, a blazer, and jeans. The jeans were a Real Housewives reunion first. And of course, she sported bright red lipstick. I love that Jenna chose jeans for the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

