Kim Zolciak Caught Pulling Cash From Bitcoin ATM After Kroy Biermann Accused Her of Gambling Addiction

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has been accused of being a little too friendly with the slots. To the tune of estranged husband Kroy Biermann implying she was the mastermind behind the family losing their fortune.

Kim and Kroy are involved in a very heated dispute regarding finances and their divorce. Both are still in the same home because neither can afford to move. It might have helped if either had been employed over the course of the marriage. But that ship has sailed and now Kim needs cash. Apparently, she’s getting it because she was spotted grabbing some loot from a Bitcoin ATM. Daily Mail has the scoop.

Not the ATM cash grab!

Kimbo was seen yanking money out of a Bitcoin ATM not once, but twice this week. It comes on the heels of Kroy accusing her of having a gambling addiction that ALLEGEDLY makes her incapable of caring for their spawn.

Last month, Kroy filed docs saying Kim was an excessive gambler, which is difficult to dispute, as she was never shy about her love of the casinos. Kim was papped at what looked like a gas station convenience store getting her dough whilst having a phone convo. Sigh. I really hope that money is somehow going toward the kids.

Kim visited her ATM friend on Tuesday and Thursday, promptly leaving both times with the money in hand. Surely she’s not still gambling. As for Kroy, he was spotted leaving a marriage counseling session alone, with no visible dollar bills on his person.

Kroy has advised he would like Kim to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and believes her desire to spend money is due to “underlying mental health issues.” Both have completed an online parenting class.

While no one knows Kim’s intentions with the money, and it could be completely reasonable, it does cause concern when gambling might be an issue.

