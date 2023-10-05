Scheana Shay ‘Glad’ She Filmed With Tom Sandoval on Pump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay doesn’t get ready because she stays ready. Well, the left side of her stays ready. She’s due some respect on her name because Scheana basically launched Pump Rules and is, if nothing else, a true OG.

She’s been on since day one and pretty much-seen everything. No one was prepared for the Scandoval of it all in Season 10 and Scheana was all up in it. As a long-time BFF of Ariana Madix, Scheana swore to support her after the betrayal heard around the world. While most people said they were going to shun Tom Sandoval going forward, no one really stuck to their guns. And certainly not Scheana. Now she explains why she’s “glad” she pretended shared camera time with Sandoval in Season 11. Us Weekly has the scoop.

Her loyal era

Fans have watched Scheana navigate many relationships during her time on the show. Love interests, co-workers, and friendships. She’s been particularly close with Ariana. They were BFFs before Ariana and Tom got together and Scheana was literally right there when it ended. She stood by her friend, along with everyone else and it seems like along with everyone else, they forgot to hate Tom.

On the debut of his podcast, Sandoval implied he would only film with Scheana and Lisa Vanderpump in Season 11 for a spot on Winter House. Because, you know, they were so mean to him.

Scheana acknowledged Tom’s recent claim and said, “I guess I would’ve done the same thing if I were in his position. Just didn’t work out for him. I mean, I’m glad he filmed with me.” Of course she is because there were about five viewers in total who truly believed Scheana would be done with Tom.

No Winter House for Tom

Sandoval also said Bravo “dangled that carrot in front of me” but after he filmed with Scheana and LVP, Winter House left the chat. As per usual, Scheana has no cares because the more camera time the better. “I feel like that scene was so raw and real. And it was a 15-year friendship that fell apart because of his actions,” she said. Sure, Jan.

“I think that that was something the show needed. Of course, you needed his conversation with Ariana. But then you needed another side of it and I felt like I was able to provide that in that conversation with him,” she added. Isn’t great when your 10-year relationship falls apart and your “friend” makes it about her?

And don’t you forget, it’s because of Scheana and Tom the show was nominated for a big award. “And hey, not saying it was from that scene. But we are nominated for two Emmys!” Omg, Scheana send it to Darrell already, enough.

“He had always been a good friend to me. [And] that’s what was the hardest part about this is because I’ve always been someone who’s like, ‘Well, you didn’t do it to me, but there was just something different about this where it did feel more personal,’” the true victim of Scandoval explained.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, you didn’t cheat on me, but you did betray me [and] you did lie to me.’ There were other things,” Scheana said. Ariana who? Wow, Ariana should be apologizing to Scheana for partnering up with Tom, only for it to end badly and be traumatic for Scheana. Stay tuned, it’s all happening – to Scheana.

TELL US – DID YOU EVER THINK SCHEANA WOULDN’T FILM WITH TOM? IS SHE A LOYAL FRIEND TO ARIANA?