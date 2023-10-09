Jackie Goldschneider Is Team Teresa Giudice Amid Margaret Josephs Feud

What is happening on The Real Housewives of New Jersey? While Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga aren’t speaking, all the friendships around them have shifted. And we are seeing some friendships bloom that seemed impossible a couple of years ago.

Jackie Goldschneider shared that there was a rift with her longtime friend, Margaret Josephs. Melissa, Marge, and JG were always a tight trio. But now Jackie has opted to move over to Teresa’s lunch table. Yes – we are back in junior high.

Jackie’s feud with Margaret turned ugly

An insider told The U.S. Sun, “Jackie is on Team Teresa now after her feud with Margaret blew up and turned nasty. She’s still friends with Melissa, but since Melissa is besties with Margaret, her friendship isn’t so much the same given the tension with Marge.”

The feud between the former besties ignited at Dolores Catania’s charity softball game. “Jackie gave out copies of her book to a few cast members, but Margaret did not get one, and that made her question their friendship,” a source alleged. “Jackie believes Margaret is trying to give herself credit for getting the book deal, but really it was their shared publicist, who Margaret introduced to Jackie, who helped get the deal.”

An insider claimed that Teresa took advantage of the feud between the pair. “Teresa took Jackie’s feud with Margaret as a good opportunity to recruit Jackie to her side,” the source claimed.

Team Teresa?

Jackie recently attended both Teresa’s live taping of her podcast, Namaste B$tches, and Melissa’s Envy Fashion Show. In a video shared by the Instagram fan page All RHONJ Facts, she and Margaret were seen involved in a heated conversation.

At Teresa’s event, Jackie joined Dolores, Jennifer Fessler, and Jennifer Aydin. She added a photo with the ladies on Instagram, writing, “About last night” with a heart emoji in the caption.

This feels like a Twilight Zone version of RHONJ. I have no idea how Season 14 will turn out, but I can’t wait to watch it.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT JACKIE IS TEAM TERESA NOW? WILL THE TWO BE ABLE TO SAVE THEIR FRIENDSHIP?