Jax Taylor Reveals Where He Stands With Lisa Vanderpump

Throughout Jax Taylor’s eight-season run on Vanderpump Rules, he almost never turned down the chance to do the absolute wrong thing. See: getting pinched for stealing $350 sunglasses while being a fully grown man in the spotlight. Almost every time, Lisa Vanderpump would give him a stern talking to followed by yet another chance. Rinse, repeat.

Back in 2020, Jax’s luck finally ran out and he and his wife Brittany Cartwright weren’t asked to return. Jax has recently been out and about promoting his new reality TV project, House of Villains. He chatted with Us Weekly and revealed where he and Lisa now stand.

Jax says he and Lisa had “unresolved issues” but are now on good terms

In the twilight of Jax’s VPR tenure and in his delusion, he told Lisa that VPR was “his show.” Despite, you know, her name being in the title. So, it wouldn’t have been surprising if she wrote him off forever. That doesn’t seem to be the case. Jax says after a little hiatus from each other, they’ve worked things out.

“[We are] great. Everything’s good. We had some unresolved issues. We kind of lost contact a little bit during the pandemic and everything — [with] the way I exited the show. But everything’s OK now. Everything looks good.”

Jax and Lisa have even been in contact very recently, and he would love for her to come visit his new sports bar.

“I talked to her a couple times. I talked to her a couple of weeks ago, but we didn’t really get into that,” he continued. “We had some other things that we had to clear up first. But yeah, I’m excited to have her if she wants to come.”

Lisa didn’t seem to harbor ill will in the meantime

Lisa never appeared to completely write Jax and Brittany off. When Us asked Lisa her feelings about Jax and Brittany last year, she seemed receptive to having them back in her life when they were ready. She even sent them a gift when their son, Cruz, was born in 2021.

“I reached out to them. I’m sure they do [want to stay in touch], but I sent them a beautiful baby gift. [It was] hand-embroidered with the baby’s name on it.

“I’m always there. It was never me reaching out to them really. Apart from when they had the baby, it was never me reaching out. I’m always there for them. If they need me, I’m always there.”

Now that Jax and Lisa look to be in good standing, it remains to be seen if she’ll make an appearance on the untitled VPR spinoff that he, Brittany, and Kristen Doute have already filmed. So far, that show doesn’t have a release date.

You can catch Jax competing on House of Villains this Thursday night at 10/9c on E!.

