Dancing with the Stars Season 32, Episode 3 Recap: Whose Routine Brought the Motown Magic?

Welcome to Week 3 of Dancing with the Stars! We celebrate the history of Motown this week. And a special guest judge, Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, will be giving his hot take on the ballroom action.

Last week, in a surprising elimination, Jamie Lynn Spears and her partner, Alan Bersten, were sent home. Their score fell in the middle of the leaderboard, so it was a shock.

Remember, your vote counts! During the live East Coast broadcast, fans can vote at ABC.com and also vote via text. As always, votes are combined with the judges’ scores to determine who is eliminated.

The opening number, set to Dancing In the Street by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, was fun. I loved all the eras that were represented. Shout out to the choreographer, Jamal Sims!

Now let’s get into the performances!

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Tango to Get Ready by The Temptations.

Actor Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd danced an impressive tango. Judge Derek Hough called the tango “strong.” Michael called Barry “a matador.”

Barry earned 25 out of 40. Once again, the scores didn’t match the judges’ comments.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Cha Cha to Super Freak by Rick James.

Social media influencer and singer Lele Pons and her partner Brandon Armstrong prepared to refine her moves this week. Judge Bruno Tonioli commented that she lost balance a couple of times. Derek felt that the routine seemed “shaky.”

Lele nabbed 27 out of 40.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Foxtrot to Working My Way Back to You by The Spinners.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater prepared a foxtrot. Hopefully, ballroom dances will be Mauricio’s superpower.

Bruno commended the amount of work that Mauricio put in. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called Mauricio “suave as heck” and “smooth.”

Mauricio earned 23 out of 40 points. Emma said, “I’m a bit confused.com.” Once again, the judges’ comments didn’t match the scores. Everyone seemed stunned by the scores.

Side note – Julianne Hough’s dress gives me nightgown vibes. And Mauricio’s estranged wife, Kyle Richards, was not in the audience again this week.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Jive to Do You Love Me by The Contours.

Grammy-winner Jason Mraz and his partner Daniella Karagach prepped for a high-energy jive. Their dance was fantastic. Carrie Ann said the performance was “brilliant” and “on fire.” Derek loved Jason’s emoji-like facial expressions. Bruno said it was like watching a performance in a movie.

Jason earned 34 out of 40. The very first 9s of the season!

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Foxtrot to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell.

Actress Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber practiced in front of her daughters. The routine started out with a cute bit in a canoe.

Michael said that the routine made him “happy.” Bruno noted there were a few issues but praised Alyson’s confidence. Julianne mentioned that Alyson was ill that morning and wasn’t sure she would be able to perform.

Alyson scored 24 out of 40.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Foxtrot to “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder.

Model Tyson Beckford was actually neighbors with Stevie Wonder. That is cool!

Tyson and Jenna Johnson danced a steamy foxtrot. Bruno pointed out that Tyson stumbled a bit. Carrie Ann praised his connection with Jenna and the audience.

Tyson earned 20 out of 40.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Foxtrot to My Girl by The Temptations.

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson was reunited with partner Artem Chigvintsev. Charity’s father, who is a Motown fan, stopped by the rehearsal.

Their foxtrot was smooth and elegant. Bruno told Charity it was a “gold standard foxtrot.” Derek called the routine “gorgeous.” Michael called the performance “fluid” and “soothing.”

Charity received 32 out of 40 points.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Rumba to Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye.

Actress Mira Sorvino and partner Gleb Savchenko practiced a spicy rumba. Or, as Gleb so memorably put it, “It’s baby-making time.”

Carrie Ann felt that Mira didn’t keep the same level of energy throughout the dance. Michael called it “sexy” and “sensational.”

Mira nabbed 26 out of 40.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov danced a lively quickstep. Ariana dedicated the dance to her father, who passed away in 2013.

Ariana was graceful and light on her feet. Derek told her that her dad would be so proud of her. He called it “fantastic.” Bruno called it “a sparkling performance.” Carrie Ann gave Ariana a hug!

Ariana earned 34 out of 40.

Ariana’s friend, and VPR alum, Kristen Doute was in the house.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Quickstep to I Want You Back by The Jackson 5.

NFL star Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart landed in the bottom two last week.

Michael loved seeing Adrian dance. Carrie Ann called out issues with his frame. Derek felt it was Adrian’s best dance.

Adrian received 22 out of 40.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold danced a foxtrot. Rylee did most of the work … again.

Bruno complimented his partnering with Rylee, but Harry needs to work on his musicality. Derek called out Harry’s frame and timing.

Harry earned 24 out of 40 points.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

(ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Foxtrot to My Guy by Mary Wells.

Actress Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy prepared a foxtrot.

She really lights up the ballroom when she dances. But Carrie Ann noticed a misstep. Derek called her “a beautiful dancer.” Michael praised how “comfortable” Xochitl is when dancing.

Xochitl scored 32 out of 40.

The leaderboard

Ariana and Pasha and Jason and Daniella are tied at the top with a score of 34. Tyson and Jenna sit at the bottom with a score of 20. That is a wide gap in scoring.

Going home tonight

Tyson and Jenna were given the boot after three weeks in the ballroom.

Coming up next week is Disney 100 Night.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

TELL US – DID THE CORRECT COUPLE GO HOME? WHICH DANCE WAS YOUR FAVORITE TONIGHT?