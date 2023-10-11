Mary Cosby Slammed After Body-Shaming Heather Gay on WWHL

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has 99 problems and Mary Cosby’s mouth is approximately 85 of them. Allow me to be transparent, I want to like Mary. I get it, she’s funny. She’s fashionable. But Mary is also a royal pain in the arse and I’m not sure why she decided to come back.

With the departure of Jen Shah to the slammer, RHOSLC added some faces and brought one back. Mary is an OG but she skipped the Season 2 reunion because she didn’t want to answer to the multiple rumors about her church and the prejudiced comments she made.

We are currently watching Season 4 and Mary returned as a “friend,” but I’m not sure whose friend she is. After last night’s Watch What Happens Live appearance, it certainly isn’t Heather Gay.

Mary Mary Quite Contrary

RHOSLC has become a top-tier Real Housewives franchise. It’s got the drama and the histrionics. Thankfully it also has Meredith Marks who is emerging as the Alexis Carrington of Utah and I’ll die on this hill. And then we have Mary. Mary with her snide comments that she probably wants to read as funny, but she’s giving cruel and I doubt Jesus would co-sign her actions.

She’s hesitant to participate in any filmed events and quick to share her intrusive thoughts. On WWHL she fat-shamed Heather, again. Andy Cohen was having Mary play a game and I’m surprised she didn’t just get up and wander off the set. They were playing “Versace or Hibachi” and Heather’s Gucci interview look came up.

Here we go with Mary weaponizing her ignorance to get an insult in. “No, I don’t think Gucci makes that,” she said. Mary also insinuated the Gucci corset was “fake.” “I’ve never seen a corset in, like, a size 14. Have you?” Andy remained silent because I guess he was afraid Mary would send Jesus after him but he did manage to say he “loves it.”

Ziwe went through about 30 emotions

Ziwe Fumudoh was seated beside Mary and basically looked like she had second-hand embarrassment for herself, Andy, Heather, the bodega clerk outside, and most of the viewing audience. Naturally, this caused Mary to double down and stand by her “opinion.” I mean, it’s some people’s “opinion” that she runs a cult but don’t say that to her face or she’ll bolt.

As for Heather, she commented on an @bravobybetches Instagram post and said, “It’s real. And it’s spectacular!” Needless to say, the internet wasn’t impressed with Pastor Mary’s performance.

One person tweeted, “Body shaming now too, Mary? Gross. You quite possibly qualify for the worst example of a Christian ever. And that is a Gucci corset… excuse me, cors-ket. @heathergay29 can afford to buy her authentic Gucci without swindling her customers in the name of Jesus. #WWHL.”

Another person shared, “Mary is disgusting & vile. The fact she feels so comfortable fat-shaming Heather and talking about the cast’s diet is despicable, Team Heather, get Mary off this show.” Other comments essentially had the same sentiment calling Mary “classless” and “rude.”

Stay tuned for more exciting adventures of Mary’s mouth and watch RHOSLC on Tuesdays at 9 pm/ET on Bravo.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT MARY’S RETURN? ARE YOU TIRED OF HER RUDENESS?