Emma Slater Thinks DWTS Judges Underscored Mauricio Umansky

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater is passionate. She is always ready to loudly boo the judges. And she and her partner for Season 32, Mauricio Umansky, are having a rough time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Emma were in the bottom two during the DWTS premiere. And let’s just say that Mauricio’s Latin Night salsa wasn’t appetizing. He got lost mid-way through the dance.

But it wasn’t really his fault. It was all because the Season 13 RHOBH trailer dropped. This season focuses on Mauricio and his marital struggles with his wife, Kyle Richards.

Why don’t the judges’ scores match the feedback?

Mauricio and Emma danced a foxtrot during Motown Week. He received encouraging comments from the judges. But the scores shocked both Emma and Mauricio. Emma told Julianne Hough she was “a bit confused.com.”

In an Instagram Live post, Emma let her feelings out. “I feel a little disheartened because as much as I respect the whole scoring, I respect it very much … he didn’t do a step wrong in that foxtrot. I was so confused, he really performed that so well his frame was amazing.”

“It’s really confusing when we get fives. That’s the lowest score that’s been given [so far] tonight.” Mauricio received a five from two judges. She added, “Mauricio did a really good foxtrot and I don’t think he deserved it.”

Keeping up Mauricio’s spirits

In another Instagram Live, Emma praised her partner. “First of all, you crushed it, you absolutely crushed it. I want you to listen to Carrie Ann [Inaba] and not Derek [Hough] and Michael [Strahan] because you had the most amazing comeback,” she stated. “You really can dance. That’s what Carrie Ann said. It was by far the best you’ve done.”

Then Emma came for the judges. “We’re a little confused about the scores. We had some fives in there,” Emma said. “Guys, I’m a professional dancer, I’ve been on the show a long time. I was super confused.”

She continued, “So is everybody here, that’s kind of the vibe, It’s weird. We respect and love the judges but … I don’t know why they were hard on you today.” Everyone seemed stunned by the scores.

Mauricio replied, “I was good today, I deserved a little bit of a break.” Well, the fans voted him through, so we will see what the duo has in store for Disney 100 Week.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

