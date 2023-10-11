Mauricio Umansky ‘Blacked Out’ Before Dancing on DWTS

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars isn’t going so well for Mauricio Umansky. He almost went home the first week. He had some major missteps in the second week. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pretty much has two left feet while out on the dancefloor with professional partner Emma Slater.

The third week of the competition was Motown Night, and Mauricio arrived with a bunch of excuses for why he danced so poorly the week prior. According to Mauricio, it’s because he’s stressing out over his relationship with Kyle Richards and the upcoming season of RHOBH.

Season 13 looms over Mauricio

During Motown Night on DWTS, Mauricio admitted to the cameras that his relationship with Kyle has impacted his performance. Specifically, he blamed the Season 13 trailer of RHOBH for messing up his steps. The explosive trailer dropped right before it was time for him to dance last week, and it heavily teased his long-rumored separation from Kyle. With marriage troubles and Real Housewives drama weighing heavy on his mind, Mauricio said he “blacked out” before his dance.

“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a failure like that where I’ve blacked out,” Mauricio explained. “This week, I really need to redeem myself. I know I have it … so it’s really important to me.”

Mauricio said he was “distraught” when he got off the stage that night because he felt just as bad as the dance looked. For Motown Night, he did redeem himself. He and Emma avoided falling back to the bottom of the leaderboard. And although he’s far from the top of the leaderboard, the judges all praised him for getting back on track this week.

Mo is hoping to keep focus

As RHOBH Season 13 inches closer and closer, Mauricio told The Messenger that he’s planning on staying focused on moving forward. That’s probably easier said than done, but Mauricio seemed to have a boost of confidence when talking to the outlet.

“All we can do is move forward,” Mauricio said. “Whatever happened in the past, happened in the past. All I can control is what’s going to happen today and what’s going to happen tomorrow. And so you know, when you have that attitude, it’s pretty easy to just keep moving forward.”

You can watch Mauricio move forward on Dancing with the Stars, on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC. If you want to see what’s keeping Mauricio up at night, then Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo, on October 25th at 8/7c.

