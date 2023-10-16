Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Hoping Mom Reconciles With Kroy Biermann

No other divorces in recent Bravo history have kept our heads on a swivel more than Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s. This festering stew of dysfunction and financial ruin has been baffling at best. The Don’t Be Tardy and Real Housewives of Atlanta alums often give completely conflicting takes when they talk to the media, which has been happening pretty often. Throughout all of that, they were still doing the deed as recently as last month. They have both also remained in their Georgia mansion.

Unfortunately, the most confused in all of this are probably their poor children. They have four kids together: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, nine. Kroy also adopted Kim’s now-adult daughters, Ariana and Brielle Biermann. Despite the constant tumult and police involvement in Kim and Kroy’s public unraveling, Brielle recently made it clear that she thinks her mom and Kroy are meant for each other.

Paps caught up with Kim and Brielle at the airport

Video via DailyMail

Kim and Brielle were spotted at the airport on their way back from a trip to Mexico. I know what you’re wondering, because same! “How is Kim affording to go on trips right now?” This woman was selling the wigs off her head and Brielle had to spot Kroy money for an electric bill not too long ago. At any rate, Kim played coy about most of the pap’s questions.

When Brielle was asked if she thought there was hope for Kim and Kroy to work things out, she answered a simple “yes.”

Brielle does not approve of Kim’s rumored connection with Chet Hanks

Kim recently wrapped filming The Surreal Life. Rumors started flying that Kim connected with Tom Hanks’ son, “rapper” Chet Hanks. Kim again stayed mostly mum when the pap asked her if those rumors were true. Brielle clearly wasn’t here for it though, answering, “We don’t know him.”

Are Kim and Kroy are destined to be together “to the end?”

As Kim and Brielle finally got to their car and were almost rid of the nosy pap, Brielle took her take even further. The pap asked Kim if she was ready to date again. Kim said she wasn’t, and Brielle could be heard yelling from the backseat, “It’s [Kim] and Kroy to the end and that’s that!”

Oh, Brielle, honey. Doesn’t anyone remember how “the end” happened in the 1989 cinematic masterpiece, The War of the Roses? That divorcing couple also insisted on staying in the same house, and “the end” was pretty bleak.

We’ll be able to catch Kim back on our screens when The Surreal Life premieres in early 2024 on MTV.

