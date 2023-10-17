Report: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Separation Is for a ‘Juicy Storyline’ on RHOBH

Let’s be real, there’s not going to be a lot of surprises on the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That said, Kyle Richards is finally going to headline her own storyline without the aid of one of her sisters.

When Kathy Hilton dipped out of filming Season 13, Kyle probably almost lost her mind. She knew she would be in the spotlight, especially after Lisa Rinna’s timely exit. Kyle is about to go on a “journey” with the love of her life Mauricio Umansky and somehow the entire thing seems to be contrived for ratings, to some viewers at least. Life & Style shared the details.

The Alex Baskin of it all

Here’s where we want to keep in mind that both RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules are produced by Evolution Media and Alex Baskin is an executive producer on both shows. He had the best moment of his life when Tom Sandoval went rogue, so why shouldn’t a good EP want the same for both of his programs?

Enter Kyle and the “breakdown” of an almost 30-year marriage with Mauricio. With the absence of a sibling comes the knowledge something big has to happen because Kyle is many things but she is no dummy. And the showstopping kicker, Kyle is now exploring her lesbian tendencies. Allegedly. With a heavily tattooed younger woman that sings. It all seems so … made up. Remind me, did we hear about issues between Mo and Kyle before Sister Kathy decided not to return?

Now sources close to RHOBH are saying Kyle and Mauricio are “faking it” to save her diamond. An insider shared, “If you know Kyle, you know that she just wanted a juicy storyline to save her spot on the Bravo series. She knows what she’s doing.” In the interest of full disclosure, I was fully on board at first. And then Kyle is being papped with Morgan Wade and acting conspicuously coy.

Here’s what, if it is fake, it’s totally working. The Season 13 trailer was filled with Kyle content while poor Dorit Kemsley had about three seconds of giving us nothing. Dorit might have to pull a stunt and marry Boy George if she doesn’t become interesting very soon.

We’ll find out soon enough

Both Kyle and Mauricio have been feeding the media. Sometimes Mauricio appears not to know if he’s really separated or not. That said, the couple had a European family vacation over the summer and enjoyed multiple family celebrations.

While the RHOBH cast is ready to rally behind Kyle to support her through these trying times, fans are already giving her the side-eye. Stay tuned.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

