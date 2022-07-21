Jackie Goldschneider Insists She Wants To See Teresa Giudice Have A Happy Ending With Luis Ruelas Despite Their Drama

Jackie Goldschneider’s influence may be waning on the other Real Housewives of New Jersey, and no one will be happier than Teresa Giudice. Jackie and Teresa were often in conflict since the former attorney joined the series. Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga often found herself in the middle, but eventually sided with Jackie and that didn’t sit well with the OG star.

Then there was Teresa’s appalling behavior, spreading rumors that Evan Goldschneider had cheated on his wife. Somehow, the ladies recovered from that and Teresa found a new target in Margaret Josephs. Margaret’s crime? Harping on questioning Teresa’s relationship with Luis Ruelas. Jackie, by friendship proxy, was at odds with Teresa again last season.

Despite their history, and the consistent challenge of Luis and his notorious past, Jackie insists to Entertainment Tonight that she hopes Teresa gets her fairytale ending. The mother of four claimed, “Despite the fact that Teresa and I have had our ups and downs, I really do want to see her have a happy ending. I love a wedding. I think it’s beautiful.”

Since the reunion, RHONJ costars have warmed up to Luis. Jackie was one of them. She revealed, “I really like Louie and everyone really likes Louie and I think it’s really nice to see their relationship come full circle. We all saw when she was single and then when she met him and their courtship—so it’s fun to see her get married.”

Teresa ignored all the skeptics and nourished her love bubble. Luis put a ring on it, and their wedding is fast approaching. Though, thanks to Ramona Singer, Teresa had to change aspects of the ceremony.

In true Teresa fashion, drama will be on display at this wedding. For starters, she didn’t include Melissa in the bridal party. It was speculated whether Teresa and Luis would let Bravo cameras film their nuptials. Then there’s the issue of invitations. Real Housewives fans know that Ramona got one, but what about Teresa’s costars or other reality stars?

Jackie was unable to shed light on the question. She told Entertainment Tonight that, “I wasn’t privy to everyone’s invitation. But you never know.”

TELL US-WHAT IS YOUR OPINION OF JACKIE AND TERESA’S RELATIONSHIP? DO YOU BELIEVE JACKIE IS GENUINELY HAPPY FOR TERESA? WHO GOT AN INVITE TO THE WEDDING?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]