Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors

I heard Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair is so big because it’s full of secrets. Have you heard the latest cheating rumors about Melissa Gorga? Prior to Teresa’s iconic wedding day, word got out about Melissa and actor Nick Barrotta getting much too close after a night out in NYC.

According to All About The Real Housewives, a source close to production revealed that secrets started flying thanks to a former BFF of Margaret Josephs. The woman in question, Laura Lee Jansen, has allegedly been trying to snag a spot on Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last three seasons. After she and The Marge had a falling out, she tried to cozy up to Tre and Jennifer Aydin instead.

Tre, Jennifer, and Laura Lee 2.0 did end up spending time together following Season 12 filming, but before the season 12 reunion taping. They reportedly talked about ‘life’ and somehow Melissa’s name and chastity got mentioned. Weird how that works. Laura allegedly told the RHONJ stars that Margaret told her about Melissa cheating in New York. None of this came out at the reunion, however.

The source claims that Jennifer and Teresa didn’t believe the cheating rumors, but they were upset to hear Marge talking behind Melissa’s back. I’m so sure. It’s reported that Teresa and Louie Ruelas confronted Joe Gorga OFF CAMERA before Season 13 began filming. Nothing came out of any of it, the source saying, “Teresa never was going to bring it up on camera but she wanted Joe to know this is what Margaret had said.”

It’s now reported that Jennifer ended up telling RHONJ newcomer Danielle Cabral about the tea on Melissa. Doing the lords Teresa’s work is a thankless job. This led to Danielle confronting Melissa about the gossip during the Season 13 finale filming. Eventually, Melissa announced she and Joe would no longer be attending the wedding. I’m just shocked they missed a moment to grift off some of the other guest’s (ahm *Kenya Moore*) clout.

Laura Lee continues to remain adamant that Teresa was not behind the cheating rumor. But at this point, can she be trusted?

