Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

As summer draws to an end, we know that fall programming is coming our way again in just a few short weeks. I spent the summer doing some Housewives rewatches to fill in the blanks on some of my usuals. And it was a lot of fun, I’m not going to lie. With that said, this week, I’m focused on keeping up with Real Housewives and even added a few wild cards into the mix. Here’s what I’m watching this week and why.

Sunday – Real Housewives of Atlanta

I’m going to give it to you straight – season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been meh for me. I know everyone was excited for Marlo Hampton to get her peach. But I’m finding her thirsty and contrived. With newbie Sanya-Richards-Ross cozying up to her, it’s resulting in a double thirst conundrum for me. I wanted to like Marlo as a full-timer, but it’s just not happening. And it’s hard for me to give Sanya a chance now. Add in their antics in Jamaica and I’m left unimpressed. Minus Kandi Burruss giving Marlo the cold shoulder after their recent blow up. And seeing Marlo and her exposed nipple beat Drew “I was a track star” Sidora at the most basic of races.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Monday – Snake In The Grass

Ok, if you love Survivor and even Big Brother, this is the lite, low-budget version to satisfy your needs. Every Snake In The Grass episode features 4 competitors (some of them from Survivor “fame”) who are playing to win $100K. They go through challenges and “the snake” might try and sabotage their chance of winning as a group. Contestants also try and get to know each other, which is really just them trying to flush out who is lying. They also get clues throughout the show about who the snake might be. At the end of the hour, all 4 players must vote in secret. If 3 of three of them vote for the same snake, they split $100K. If they don’t all vote for the correct snake, the snake walks away with the $100K. It’s kind of campy, the contestants are not likable at all, and the host is named Bobby Bones. Need I say more?

Watch on USA Network at 8 PM ET.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Sigh. When are the women of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills going to stop bullying Sutton Stracke and get down to the real issues? Like Erika Jayne’s alleged bamboozling and Lisa Rinna’s unhinged behavior? I am by no means a Sutton stan (or a Slutton, as the fans say online), but it’s exhausting to watch the women constantly drag her down for no real reason. Kudos to Garcelle Beauvais for telling Erika she can make herself look bad all on her own. Which was one of my most anticipated moments of the season. But I’m ready for whatever drama their Aspen trip has to bring. And they better deliver.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives of Dubai

I know. No one seems to enjoy Bravo’s attempt at an international franchise. Probably because the women on Real Housewives of Dubai are, well, boring. Except for Chanel Ayan. No one can convince me that she is not one of the most dynamic housewives we’ve seen in awhile. The previews for RHODubai made her look like a self-important snob. She’s anything but. Chanel is sweet, thoughtful, funny and vulnerable. Her backstory is inspiring and her fashion is to die for. She’s really everything I want in a housewife but she’s stuck on a show with a bunch of bores who can’t muster up a decent fight to save the show. Caroline Stanbury might be the biggest disappointment of them all. I lived for her chilly brand of English on Ladies of London. But watching her duct tape melons onto her 27 year-old husband so he knows what it’s like to be pregnant is not what I have come to expect from someone of her stature. Oh and her engagement dress was ugly. Not sorry!

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist

This Netflix two-part documentary deep dives into the story of former Notre Dame football player and Heisman trophy finalist, Manti Te’o. If you don’t like sports and I’m starting to lose you – don’t give up just yet. This is a true crime mystery/drama that completely unraveled his budding football career. After a storybook college football season, Manti was prominently featured both for being an awesome player and going through an extreme amount of grief at the same time. As the story went, Manti suffered from the death of both his grandmother and his girlfriend that year. Only one little problem with that: his girlfriend didn’t exist. I don’t want to spoil it, so just jump in.

Watch on Netflix now.