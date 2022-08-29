Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

When it comes to what shows I’m watching, Real Housewives always takes top priority. This week is no different, especially because as things have wound down on certain franchises, things are only heating up on others. I’m also deeply invested in a few documentaries, one of which everyone is sure to be talking about. Read on for my top picks of the week!

Sunday – Real Housewives of Atlanta

Now that the (snoozy) trip to Jamaica is over, Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming back to reality. And based on the previews, it looks like reality is going to hit pretty hard for Sheree Whitfield. She’s already spent $1 million on the show (HOW?). So now she is forced to find free models and her actual designer isn’t providing the amount of pieces they agreed on. But she’s trying to find a resolution for at least one of her problems by hiring a mystery man to model for the show. Word on the street is that it’s none other than Phaedra Parks’ ex, Apollo Nida. I’m going to need Sheree to explain herself on this one.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The last episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended with a gasp. Garcelle Beauvais verbally collected a stunned Erika Jayne. She delivered the line we have been waiting for since the season’s trailer. Said Garcelle, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.” And well, she’s absolutely right. Erika has been downright intolerable this season. It doesn’t seem like the upcoming trip to Aspen will help matters either. The trip has been so widely speculated about, I’m ready for RHOBH to deliver the goods! Because if they don’t….who am I kidding? I will still watch.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives of Dubai

I kind of wanted to put this in the honorable mention category but I don’t have one. We have finally ended the season for this rookie franchise. Sadly, the viewing numbers for Real Housewives of Dubai were less than stellar. Which is a shame, because the show has so much potential. But even the finale was underwhelming and it just seemed like everyone was trying to get one last fight in. Now that the 12 episode season is over, it’s reunion time. And the ladies certainly delivered when it came to their selected looks. Based on the teaser, the drama might just match their over the top fashions. Naomi Campbell calls in to hype up Chanel Ayan. Lesa Milan reads Caroline Stanbury for filth and tells her to “focus on being on Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook.” Yikes but also, give me more!

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Thursday – Why Not Us: Southern Dance

As much as I love reality TV, ESPN+ is the last place I thought I could get an exciting new series. But the third installment of the docuseries Why Not Us: Southern Dance takes fans behind-the-scenes of Southern University’s dance line, the Dancing Dolls. For over 50 years, the Dolls have set the trend for college dance lines across the nation. They have even heavily influenced the dance style and culture we know today. If you’re not familiar with dance lines, they are the all-female stars of Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Beyonce famously featured them at her Coachella show in 2018. The Dolls will make you fall in love with their talent and tenacity. And will have you watching the bleachers instead of the field from now on.

Watch on ESPN+. There is no free trial and subscriptions start at $9.99/month.

Streaming – House of Hammer

If you only know of Armie Hammer because Erika allegedly hooked up with him, boy do I have some news for you. The once prominent Hollywood actor is now disgraced by scandal. And it’s a disturbing one. The official synopsis for the House of Hammer three part documentary reads, “Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.” Just a warning: the doc contains sexually explicit and disturbing content.

Watch on Discovery+ on September 2nd. D+ offers a free trial or a subscription starting at $4.99/month.

