Teresa Giudice Says Ramona Singer Leaking Her Wedding Invitation Cost Her Extra Money For Security To Keep Away Luis Ruelas’ Crazy Exes

When it came to her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Teresa Giudice didn’t cut any corners when it came to cost. Remember, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent $10k on her hair alone. But one cost she didn’t enjoy paying for was courtesy of Ramona Singer.

After leaking her wedding invite online, Teresa said she was forced to beef up security for the event. Page Six reports that Tre recalled of the leak, “I was like, ‘Are you f–king kidding me?’” She added, “I’m like, ‘Ramona, take down my invitation off your Story! Why would you do that?’ I’m like, ‘You’re on TV, I’m on TV, why would you do that? My husband-to-be has crazy f–king exes, are you kidding me?’”

The Real Housewives of New York OG took down the post within 30 mins. But fans already grabbed the password that protected her wedding website with all the details. So Teresa and Louie were forced to send out all new invites in addition to adding extra security.

Teresa continued, “The second invitation I sent out was a rose box. Instead of them bringing them home, I sent them to their house. But it cost me extra money for postage and extra money for security. So thank you, Ramona.”

In true Ramona fashion, after causing all that mayhem, she didn’t even show up for Teresa’s big day. She ended up spending the weekend at her house in the Hamptons. But her no-show wasn’t because of Teresa. Tre clarified that she’d “never un-invite” Ramona but that she also “didn’t care” that she missed it.

More people Teresa didn’t seem to miss? Her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. After a reported fight at the RHONJ finale taping, the two skipped out, causing rampant speculation about their reasoning. But Teresa maintained that her day was perfect as is. She concluded, “Listen, whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there, and whoever didn’t want to be at my wedding is fine, too. I really felt the love. I mean, when you guys see it on TV, you’ll see there was so much love … it was beautiful.”

TELL US – HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK THE EXTRA INVITES AND SECURITY COST TRE AND LOUIE? DO YOU THINK SHE WAS JOKING ABOUT HIS EXES? IS RAMONA WRONG FOR NOT SHOWING UP?

[Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image]