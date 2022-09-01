The Most Epic Fights On Real Housewives Of Orange County

Real Housewives of Orange County is an epic tale. There have been some less-than-great seasons, but Seasons 2-11 represent some of the strongest reality tv ever seen. That’s thanks in large part to the women of the series who have kept it surprisingly real for nearly 17 years. Here’s a look at the most epic and real fights seen on RHOC:

1) Tamra and Simon’s Season 5 Limo Fight

RHOC changed for the better the minute Tamra Judge, then Tamra Barney sashayed onto the scene wearing a bikini and claiming to be the hottest housewife in Orange County. For two seasons we watched Tamra and her then-husband, Simon Barney slowly fall apart in real time. The end of their marriage began in a limo on the way to the Season 5 finale party when Tammy Sue finally had enough. “F&C$ you, I want a divorce,” she told Simon. There was nothing rehearsed about that scene and Tamra proved that she was willing to put it all out there. From then on, RHOC was different. these two may film together again.

2) Vicki and Tamra: Best Friends/Sisters/Soulmates

One of the most epic fights in all of Orange County came during Season 7 when Vicki Gunvalson screamed in Tamra’s face. It wasn’t the first time, and it certainly wasn’t the last, but it was the most intense. And honestly, this fight didn’t seem planned. Vicki was dating future cancer-enthusiast Brooks Ayers at the time. Tamra was rightfully suspicious of Brooks from the beginning, and at Vicki’s Season 7 dinner party, Tamra and Brooks went at it about an evil eye. Vicki wasn’t having it. “You’re supposed to be my best friend, my sister, my soul mate!” Vicki screamed, while wearing the fur coat Brooks “bought” for her “just because.”

3) Shannon Beador: “You Will All See The Truth!”

Just as Tamra changed RHOC for the better during Season 3, Shannon Beador changed the OC for the better during Season 9. The second Shannon walked on the show, Heather Dubrow’s fancy pants got in a twist. The culmination of Shannon’s frustration with Heather came at Lizzie Rovesk’s dinner party, where Shannon screamed “you will all see the truth” times two. Heather’s dramatic gaslight-y response was, of course, to call an ambulance for Shannon.

4) The Season 11 Trip to Ireland

Who didn’t fight in Ireland? By the time the cast went to Ireland it was Season 11 and there was a new face in town who changed everything – and not in a good way. Kelly Dodd had some epic moments on RHOC, but overall her attitude was toxic and she was just too comfortable going below the belt. Exhibit A is when she called Tamra a bad mom knowing full well that Tamra was estranged from her oldest daughter. Tamra had a breakdown to end all breakdowns and it’s probably safe to say that the poor bus driver probably still hears her screams at night.

5) The OG Bunko Night: 80s Edition

Season 7 featured two people who I miss a lot on RHOC – Slade Smiley Smiley and Gretchen Rossi. During Slade’s “comedy” routine he made the choice to joke about Vicki’s appearance, which is never ok. Weeks later, Tamra organized an 80s themed bunko night and the wounds were fresh. Vicki, rightfully, couldn’t let it slide, and she, Gretchen, Tamra, and Slade duked it out at the restaurant all while dressed like the worst section at a Poison concert. Just epic.

TELL US- WHAT ARE THE MOST ICONIC FIGHTS FROM THE OC? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO NEXT SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo]