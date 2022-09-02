Vicki Gunvalson Shares Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow

The reality is (pun intended) that Vicki Gunvalson will never leave Real Housewives behind. Despite being off the franchise that created the juggernaut that we know as Real Housewives today, Vicki is a Housewives icon. Whether we like it or not. Full disclosure – I don’t like it.

So naturally, when she opened up a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, fans wanted to know all about her relationships with her former Real Housewives of Orange County costars. As reported by Reality Blurb, Vicki updated us on where she stands with Heather Dubrow.

A fan asked, “Do you like Heather Dubrow?” To which Vicki responded cryptically, “I like people who like me and respect me.” So I’m going to guess that’s a no.

Another fan questioned her take on Heather famously wanting to call the paramedics on Shannon Beador. “What did you think of Heather wanting to call the paramedics on Shannon yelling at [Lizzie Rovsek]’s dinner?” they wondered.

During the season 9 episode, Shannon and then-husband David Beador fought Heather and Terry Dubrow. All thanks to Tamra Judge telling her that the Dubrows wanted to “take down” the Beadors. In response to Shannon’s obvious anger, Heather told her castmates that Shannon was having a “psychiatric break.” She then wondered if an ambulance should be called.

Vicki described the incident as “ridiculous.” Which I would have to agree with. I rewatched RHOC this summer and that scene solidified Heather as a villain in my mind. Her constant gaslighting of Shannon continued for the rest of the season and I knew I would never like Heather again. Sorry not sorry!

Since Vicki’s departure, it seems like the only cast members she has remained cool with are Tamra and Kelly Dodd. Who recently announced the two are starting a podcast together. The OG of the OC also appeared on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club with Tamra and Taylor Armstrong. Who are both joining the cast for the next season of RHOC, where producers are hoping to breathe new life into the franchise.

Unfortunately for her, Vicki didn’t make the cut to come back. And she didn’t take the news well. She said of her reaction to Tamra being asked back, “The main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call [to return].”

[Photo Credit: Vivian Zink/Bravo]