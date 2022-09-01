Lisa Rinna Insinuates That Lisa Vanderpump Was Behind Social Media Bots That Trolled Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son

Lisa Rinna has officially entered the realm of Real Housewives conspiracy theories. While these theories are typically reserved for fans on social media, Rinna is going all in on one of the strangest ones yet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is now suggesting that Lisa Vanderpump is involved with the latest drama.

After Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 year-old son Jax was inundated with nasty messages on Instagram, rumors playing the blame game began. Because most of the trolling came from what appeared to be bots, fans started accusing other cast members of hiring a company to do it. Diana Jenkins even revealed she had to get 24/7 security because she’s now getting threats. But Reality Blurb is reporting that Rinna seems to think LVP is behind the whole thing.

She recently posted to her Instagram Story about her suspicions. Since Stories disappear after 24 hours, fan account The Bravo Chicks captured the video and reposted. Rinna started, “It’s going down online right now. Like, it’s not even happening on the show. It’s happening online.” She continued, “Don’t you find it interesting that it’s happening before the Aspen stuff is gonna happen, cuz it’s gonna happen?”

Rinna is of course referring to all the leaked drama surrounding the cast trip to Aspen. The latest episode of RHOBH kicked off the trip, promising more drama to come. In addition, Rinna seems to think that a RHOBH producer is involved as well. She added, “Is it a coincidink that the producer of our show now was the producer of Vanderpump Rules when all that sh-t went down over there online, in the press, and such?”

The embattled housewife wondered. “I don’t know. [But] I have a little detective inside of me that goes, ‘When bullsh-t’s happening and it’s being placed on people and me, I go, ‘Wait a second. Why? Why is that happening?’ I’m just putting 2, 3, 4, and 5 together and I’m going, ‘Oh,’”

This isn’t the first time Rinna has recently gone after RHOBH producers either. Her beloved mother Lois Rinna died while filming and Rinna called out production in July. She wrote on her Instagram Stories that she “got one episode of grace” and “that’s it.” Rinna added, “Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT RINNA’S ACCUSATIONS? IS RINNA LOSING THE PLOT? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL BE FIRED AFTER THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Amy Graves/Getty Images]