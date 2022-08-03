Drew Sidora Claims She Doesn’t Pay Attention To Sheree Whitfield; Says Sheree Is “Obsessed” With Her

Shereé Whitfield said it best and it’s that she’s “Back, back, back… again”, and yes, she is bringing the drama. The OG peach holder who is best known for carrying bones and arguing about baseboards in Moore Manor knows she has something to prove this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta… and I must say, she’s turning it up.

Although the viewers wanted a more in-depth look into Shereé’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams, we’re getting something better instead: a heated feud between her and the actress herself, Drew Sidora.

Earlier in the season we saw Shereé and Drew clash over rumors spread by a mutual assistant shared by both ladies. The rumor in question? Of course, it’s the mumblings that Shereé doesn’t pay people. And yes, I understand Shereé being upset about people gossiping about her finances, however, this is nothing new. I mean, Kenya Moore did call her “Chateau She-Can’t-Pay”. And because we’ve been waiting for She by Shereé since 2008, can she blame people for wondering?

Well when Drew sat down on Watch What Happens Liverecently, a caller asked “What was your reaction when you heard Shereé say ‘This bitch lives for me’ and that you’re looking for attention because you’re not getting any at home?” Drew, surprisingly responded with “She said that? I missed it, I’m not paying her any mind… I’m paying her dust actually. So I don’t even know the things she says, but she has my name in her mouth a lot. She has my name a lot in her mouth… I mean, I don’t really know what I did to Shereé to have her so bothered and so obsessed with me.”

Uh, I can tell you, Drew. You did share with all of the ladies and then some through a shady note card game that your assistant said she doesn’t pay people. I think anyone would be upset by that. Especially with this topic being a recurring theme on the show for Shereé.

Drew continues with “I really feel like you know at some point Shereé’s going to have to address me. So hopefully at reunion, we’ll be able to get to the bottom of it because she’s been sticking her lap dog to do all the messaging. So I’m going to talk to Shereé… I’m going to find out because I didn’t know she was saying those things… I thought we were in a better place but maybe not.”

I don’t know where the two of you stand either Drew, but from the ongoing social media wars between you two and the shady remarks on the show, I’m taking it you and Shereé won’t be kicking it anytime soon.

TELL US – WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON, SHEREÉ OR DREW? DO YOU THINK DREW WAS STIRRING THE POT BY BRINGING THE RUMOR OUT IN FRONT OF THE GROUP?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]