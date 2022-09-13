Kyle Richards Doesn’t Understand Why Erika Jayne Won’t Acknowledge Victims; Calls Her Behavior “Aggressive”

On this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have seen a lot of Erika Jayne and her drinking. She admitted before the season began that she was taking prescribed medication and mixing it with alcohol to cope with her legal troubles. It has also been playing out during the season while she has tried to defend some of her questionable actions.

So far, her castmates, like the Fox Force Five, have fought tooth and nail to protect her. Lisa Rinna even dragged her out cursing after Erika got into it with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais. They wanted to know why she wouldn’t return a pricey set of earrings to benefit the victims of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged misdeeds. What ended up happening was Erika going off the rails. And one of her fiercest allies, Kyle Richards, finally seemed to have enough.

As reported by Reality Blurb, Kyle made her feelings known on a recent episode of the RHOBH: After Show. Kyle explained, “I just don’t understand not being able to say, ‘Yes, there are victims. I feel terrible about the victims. They should all be paid and taken care of. I haven’t personally done anything, but I acknowledge that these victims exist.'” She then added, “That’s the part that I struggle with, not understanding why she can’t say that.”

But then Kyle offered a few excuses for Erika’s behavior. She noted that Erika “was not in the place to have a calm conversation” and became “aggressive.” Kyle continued, “She feels like she’s in the fight of her life, and she doesn’t like to feel like these women that she spends all this time with are not backing her. But it’s just hard sometimes. It’s very hard because it’s all very confusing, and as much as we want to, there are just certain things you’re like, ‘This just doesn’t make any sense.’”

Just a little question here – why would the whole cast blindly have her back? Especially Crystal and Garcelle, who Erika hasn’t exactly forged a relationship with. While Erika is busy kissing up to Diana Jenkins and relying on Rinna and Kyle to have her back, her other castmates have some real questions.

Sutton Stracke, who Erika has repeatedly gone after for those questions, also appeared on the show with her own take. Said Sutton of Erika,“She cannot use the word victim. [Tom] won the court cases, but they didn’t get the money. They were already victims. He won the court case. He did his job. It’s so simple.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]