Golnesa Gharachedaghi Praises Lala Kent For Her Sobriety Journey Months After Feuding

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Lala Kent have had an interesting, up-and-down relationship over the years. They seemed like friends at first, with GG even making a cameo appearance on Vanderpump Rules. However, as Lala’s split from Randall Emmett began dominating the headlines, the Shahs of Sunset star started weighing in, and her opinion about the situation was less than supportive. Eventually, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Ultimately, GG disapproved of how Lala publicly handled her split from Randall. She wrote on Instagram last year, “If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as “red flags,” why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?” GG continued, “Just saying… Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media sh*t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”

In response, Lala called GG’s criticism “inappropriate,” and during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she questioned why GG was commenting on the situation in the first place. Lala said, “I just thought as someone who is a single mom that you would take a pause and have compassion. I just thought after that I don’t need the negativity.”

Despite the months-long back and forth in the headlines and on social media, the two Bravolebrities are now back on good terms. Or, at least, it seems that way. Radar Online caught up with them in Beverly Hills at the 17th annual Summer Spectacular event held by The Brent Shapiro Foundation, where Lala was given the “Spirit of Sobriety Award” to celebrate her recovery journey. GG was in attendance, and she had nothing but nice things to say about her frenemy Lala.

“My first time meeting Lala was in 2019 at BravoCon in NY. We were on a panel together for badass women and backstage we started talking about her mission to sobriety and how she’s sober and I was really commending her for all of her strength,” GG told the outlet.

“Fast-forward three years later, and she’s in the depths of a custody situation — being cheated on, being hurt, being schemed, being lied to — and she remains sober,” she continued. “No matter what anyone wants to say about anyone’s character, when you see that, you have to give them respect.”

So, it sounds like GG has recovered some of her respect for Lala. The only thing left to do now is for them to refollow each other on Instagram; then, this friendship will be back in full swing.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]