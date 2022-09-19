Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout

Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas earlier this summer. Alleged cheating rumors have been reported to be the boiling point that caused the fallout while filming the newest season of RHONJ.

The streets must be talking because Snooki tells Page Six it’s quite literally the talk of the town. “I live in Jersey, like, literally so close to [Gorga]. A lot of people are talking about that,” she said.

Both RHONJ stars have come forward to share their thoughts about missing Tre’s big day. On the day of the wedding, Teresa thanked her “chosen family” for being there to watch her tie the knot to the man of her dreams. Melissa shared a snippet on her podcast about knowing when to leave a “toxic” situation. Joe, Jackie Goldschneider, Frank Catania, and others have also shared their opinions about the messy fight as well. But Snooki revealed the conversations aren’t just happening among Bravo stars.

“Like, [people] that are not on the show [are talking about it]. Just people in town and everywhere,” she said.

We know we’ll have to wait to see this air out on the upcoming season of Jersey Housewives, but by the looks of everything that has been happening, we know it’s going to be good. And so does, Snooki. “For entertaining-wise and viewership-wise, I’m like, ‘Oh, s–t, this is crazy,” she continued.

I’m sure the viewers of the show will be entertained, but I can’t help but think some may also be saddened by the turn of events. The Gorgas and Giudice’s have come such a long way — if this truly does ruin their family dynamic, it’ll be heartbreaking. “I mean, thinking about them as friends and how now they have that turmoil, it’s sad,” Snooki said, “because I’m such a family person and that sucks.”

[Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images]