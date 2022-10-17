Cynthia Bailey Denies Rumor That Husband Mike Hill Cheated Before Divorce Filing; Says “This Is Not A Tragic Ending For Us”

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey met Mike Hill, she was all in. Viewers watched their love story play out on RHOA.

Cynthia previously wed Peter Thomas, under a romantic canopy of dinosaur bones. In 2016, Cynthia decided that she wanted a divorce. We were all rooting for Cynthia to find love again.

She was so into Mike that Cynthia put it out in the universe that she was ready for Mike to propose. He received the memo and popped the question at the opening of the Bailey Wine Center in July of 2019.

Cynthia and Mike wed on October 10, 2020, which made her the only Housewife to tie the knot twice on the show. Bravo pulled out of filming the festivities because of Covid-19 concerns.

Now Mike and Cynthia are no longer CHilling as a married couple. The RHOA alum has filed for divorce. On October 13, 2002, Cynthia said in a statement to People, “Although that journey has come to an end, I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together.” Mike also gave a statement to People. “I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person.”

Now Cynthia is opening up to People about what caused the couple’s split. “It may not seem like it when you think about divorce or a relationship ending, but this for us is not a bad thing. This is not a tragic ending for us,” Cynthia explained. “This is two people who have enough love and respect for each other to be truthful about their relationship in terms of asking themselves, ‘Are we truly happy together? How do we want to move forward?’” She added, “And then who were brave enough and loved one another enough to make that choice together.”

Cynthia said that she and Mike also learned from their previous relationships. “We didn’t want to settle for anything less than happy,” she stated. “And we just got to the point where, after really evaluating it, we felt like we were better suited to just be friends rather than trying to force something to work that just wasn’t working anymore.”

The model denied that cheating was the cause of the couple’s split. The couple faced infidelity rumors in the past, and Mike previously admitted to cheating on both of his ex-wives. Cynthia also seemed concerned about bringing good-looking ladies around Mike at home.

“There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage,” Cynthia told People. “I respect Mike and respect our marriage too much to go into the details of those things, but it was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each other.”

“People say all the time, ‘You don’t really know someone until you live with them.’ And for us, our relationship was bicoastal for a long time,” Cynthia explained. “Once we were able to be with each other on a more consistent basis — and we started really, really getting to know each other — we realized we weren’t as compatible as we thought we were,” the former Atlanta peach said.

“I have no regrets about marrying him, I would do it 100 times over,” Cynthia remarked. “Mike is my best friend. So, it’s very important to me that we keep our friendship intact,” she commented.

So, as this relationship ends, is Cynthia in the market for a new love? “Oh, Cynthia Bailey is still looking for love. I live for love,” she shared. “And the right person for me, I’m never going to give up on him, because love is a beautiful thing and I deserve love just like everybody deserves love.” Yes, girl!

Cynthia isn’t sure if she will get married again. “So right now, the love I’m leaning into is self-love. I’m focused on myself and my heart and my career and all the things I want to do,” Cynthia stated. “The rest will come.”

Maybe we will see Cynthia, and her famous cheekbones, back on RHOA in the future.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT CYNTHIA AND MIKE SPLIT UP? DO YOU BELIEVE THAT THEY GREW APART?

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic]