Here’s The Reality Shows I’m Watching This Week

Another week, another list. As if Bravocon hasn’t been providing enough content for diehard reality fans, this week is chock full of great TV to watch. We are mainly moving on to some new content. Southern Charm has ushered in Winter House and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is just getting into some peak drama for Season 3. Join me for what I’m watching this week!

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

But of COURSE I can’t not start this list with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The second reunion episode will air Wednesday, and previews from last week seem to hint at Kathy Hilton joining the couches a bit earlier than I had expected. Historically the peak drama is reserved for the third installment. We shall see what exactly Bravo is willing to give in the second ep. Andy Cohen and the gang have only scratched the surface covering the drama from this season, largely giving the spotlight to Crystal Kung-Minkoff’s issues from two years ago! It’s time to get this party started.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Lisa Barlow checked her math; Whitney [Rose] +Heather [Gay] = Bad Weather. Last week, what started as Whitney trying to have an authentic moment/conversation about Lisa’s cheating rumors, turned into Heather getting hyper-defensive and Whitney misunderstanding not everyone lives in that glossy head of hers. Grab your parkas, galoshes, and probably a bottle of wine or two, and join me in watching part two of this cousin/friendship demise. Maybe this is just karma for joining along on a trip to celebrate an alleged federal criminal? Honestly, what was the point of this trip? And why is Heather trying to make Jen Shah feel like a victim at this moment exactly?

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Thursday – Winter House

Did you catch the season premiere of Winter House after the final Southern Charm reunion episode last week? We’re about to enter a season of re-branding. Austen Kroll, Tom Schwartz, and even Jason Cameron are making appearances this year. Jason confidently brought a new flirt piece with him. Luke Gulbranson seems to have already swooped in on that. Drama! Then there’s Paige DeSorbo feeling mortified by Craig Conover’s penchant for being an asshole when drunk in a group setting. We are literally 45-minutes into the season so far. I highly recommend this one!

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – The Mole

Just trust me on this. The Mole has been rebranded from the 2001 iteration, that if you ask me, is still pure gold. I definitely suggest a rewatch of the original seasons if you appreciate the splendor of early reality tv casting. Fun/awkward fact, Anderson Cooper was the original host of the series! During this competition-style show, competitors engage in adventure-style missions in an effort to add to their collective bank account. One person is a “mole” who must be rooted out and identified by the other competitors to win the pot. Accusations and mistrust abound! Netflix dropped this three-week reboot on October 7th. Start watching now!

Watch now on Netflix.

In Theaters and Streaming – Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends is the perfect spooky reality TV alternative if you’re someone looking for more content featuring Bravo’s chicest Housewive, Jamie Lee Curtis. Even better, as of Oct. 14th, you can watch this flick right from your couch. It’s streaming on Peacock! I’m guessing the network got a deal following Jamie’s completely necessary role in this year’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Right?

Watch now on Peacock or find in a theater near you!

