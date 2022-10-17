Melissa Gorga Is Done With Teresa Giudice; Says Their Relationship Was Like A “Roller Coaster”

Looks like Melissa Gorga is finally ready to share her side of the story regarding her latest feud with sister-in-law and OG of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice.

Sharing with People, Melissa says, “I got off the roller coaster. I don’t want to be on it anymore. We’ll see what happens.”

She also added that whatever is going on between her husband Joe Gorga and his sister Tre is between them and she’s done trying to be the mediator. “Melissa has exited the building in that situation. I’m done.”

This comes after a rocky season of filming the newest season of RHONJ finally ended with a huge blowup between Melissa and Joe vs. Teresa and possibly Luis Ruelas. Although things are all alleged right now, what we know is that a nasty rumor regarding Mel and Joe’s marriage is one of the major storylines we can expect to see the ladies (and husbands) talking about come season 13.

Melissa and Joe both skipped Teresa’s wedding with Melissa adding that she wanted to “leave” toxic situations that no longer serve her. Teresa seemed to be okay with this announcement stating during her wedding reception that she was glad she was surrounded by her “chosen family”. Teresa has also stated publicly that she’s done with both her brother and his wife and declares she will never reconcile with them again.

Up until this current interview with People, I don’t think Melissa or Joe have blatantly said they were done with Teresa — but it looks like all 3 of them have finally agreed on something. Although sad, maybe it is the best thing for them right now. “I think that sometimes this goes on. How many times do you want to go in and out? … Eventually you need to protect your immediate family,” Melissa explained.

“We need to protect our marriage and our children and our life that we live. We can’t always just try to put our hands out and it doesn’t get reciprocated. We’re tired.”

Despite the RHONJ adults’ drama — Melissa confirmed their children still talk frequently.

“The cousins all talk. Everybody’s good. … I feel like the kids should never get involved. They should have unconditional love for their aunts and their uncles,” she said.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]