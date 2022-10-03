Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive.

Teresa was happy to get back to her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple tied the knot in August of 2022 in an extravagant ceremony. But Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were not in attendance. Teresa has feuded with the Gorgas for what seems like forever. This time might be different.

Joe and Melissa reportedly bowed out because of drama during the filming of the RHONJ Season 13 finale. Allegedly, a rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe was mentioned on camera.

Teresa wasn’t bothered by her brother’s absence. “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” she remarked. “You’ll see it play out on TV.”

Teresa’s longtime friend and RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania weighed in on the feud between Teresa and Melissa. Dolores stated, “It’s definitely at a high stage of bad. I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet if I were to speak in medical terms.” Melissa called the situation “too toxic.”

Well, Teresa must have sought a second opinion on her relationship with Joe. “No, no, no, that’s really it,” Teresa said. Whatever happened had to be awful, since this family has come back from some intense issues before.

Teresa spoke to US Weekly about her new podcast, titled Namaste B$tches. She also dished on why Season 13 of RHONJ is going to show us what really happened between Teresa, Joe, and Melissa.

“It’s gonna blow your minds away. It’s very sad. People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong,’” Teresa stated. “I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years.” The newlywed continued, “Don’t forget, my parents were around back then. So, I tried to keep the peace for a long time and … you know, somebody could only take so much for so long. It’s not happening anymore,” she added.

Teresa knows that watching her feud with Joe again will make her feel “sad,” but she is ready to share her truth.

“I’m totally fine [with it]. Totally fine. I got taken advantage of for so long, for over 10 years,” Teresa commented. “I got taken advantage of and finally, [husband Luis Ruelas] came into my life and it was like, ‘That’s not happening anymore.’ I think [everyone is] going to see the truth of everything that’s been really happening,” she added. Teresa was never quiet about her relationship issues with her brother before. So, what was she hiding?

As for her podcast, Teresa wants to show another side of herself. “I’m really, like, a fun person. In my real life, there’s no drama,” Teresa said. “I wake up happy every day. I have really good energy,” she stated.

Teresa and her co-host Melissa Pfeister will discuss Housewives, but Teresa has a larger vision for the show. “I wanna just talk about life,” Teresa stated. She hopes to eventually have people call in for advice. “I was given this platform for a reason and if I can, I wanna help other people that, you know, [want] help from me.” Please pass the popcorn.

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]