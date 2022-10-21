James Kennedy Backtracks After He Was Allegedly Overheard At BravoCon Saying The Cast Of Southern Charm Wasn’t Attractive

BravoCon is the gift that keeps on giving, even for those of us who couldn’t spend a small fortune to be in the room. The drama from one overpriced weekend in New York City is enough to last us several more weeks of tabloid news. It will probably all spill into the next seasons of some of our favorite shows. The best part about the event was seeing the beef crossover between Bravo shows. Usually, that only happens in the Southern Charm and Summer House universe, but this is next level.

While the Southern Charm cast is distinct in its identity, not all of the other Bravo stars are fans of the Charleston crew. Particularly, James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules. James tends to put his foot in his mouth in most situations, even following his recent sobriety. That included a few shady moments at BravoCon, including one diss overheard by Page Six.

The outlet reports that they overheard James complaining to his forgettable new girlfriend about the women of Southern Charm. As expected, he had nothing smart or insightful to say. Rather, he took the route he did with Katie Maloney many moons ago and criticized their looks. Apparently, James was overheard saying that he never thought any of the Southern Charm girls were cute. He even threw a dagger at manchild Shep Rose, allegedly wondering why so many people thought he was attractive.

James was forced to confront his alleged comments by Andy Cohen, and he wasn’t so brave anymore. “I was mistaken by shows because obviously there’s a lot of pretty girls on [Southern Charm],” James said. Andy tried to make James fess up what show he was referring to, but he wasn’t budging. James claims he doesn’t remember, and that’s probably the best for everyone involved.

There are a lot of shady things to say about the cast of Southern Charm and their behavior, especially Shep. Take Madison LeCroy, for example. Sure, she can be a little heartless at times, but she’s undeniably a stunner. Lala Kent warned us that the theme of VPR next season is burning bridges, and James is apparently just getting a head start.

