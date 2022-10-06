Lala Kent Says This Is “The Year Of Burning Bridges” On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is about to be must-see television, and, let’s be real, no one has said that about this show in years. Think about it. Just this year alone, we’ve seen Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz file for divorce. Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called off their engagement. Brock Davies and Scheana Shay got married, but allegedly Schwartz and Racquel were all over each at the wedding. The hookups and breakups are enough to make your head spin, and in an interview with People, Lala Kent teased that all of this drama we’re following in the headlines is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come in season 10.

“It’s going to be absolutely insane,” the reality star and podcast host said during a recent appearance. She was hesitant about revealing too much about the season; we already know a few major plot points, but she teased that the show has finally gotten back in the groove after a few lackluster seasons.

“And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened, and cast members who have exited, we finally have our footing again,” Lala said of the upcoming season.

Not only is Lala confident that this is the season where the VPR cast finds their footing again, but she also hinted that the drama is more intense than ever before as the relationships between the cast members are reaching a point of no return.

Teasing the upcoming season, Lala said, “And the dynamics, the stakes are so much higher because there’s people getting married, divorced, children involved. And we’re not 23 anymore. We’re not going to shake things off like we used to. I used to think we’re really resilient. Things this season, I don’t think we’ll come back from.”

“It’s the year of burning bridges,” Lala continued. “And that makes me so sad because a lot of people’s actions this season, I really don’t know that we’ll be able to come back from them.”

It’s been a little over a year since season 9 premiered, and there’s still no word from Bravo on when we can expect to see Vanderpump Rules season 10 on our screens, but we’re eagerly awaiting. Lala told the publication that she’s “excited for people to see this season,” although she thinks it will be tough to relive.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]