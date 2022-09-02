Melissa Gorga Claims Ramona Singer Told Her She’s “Done With Reality Television”

We haven’t heard much from Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer since she leaked the details of Teresa Giudice’s wedding online. Teresa, Ramona, Luann de Lesseps, and Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were all part of the Season 1 cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa, who seemed Zen about Ramona’s mistake at the time, was furious about the expense of hiring extra security. In the end, Ramona wasn’t present when Teresa and Luis “Louie” Ruelas finally tied the knot. She was supposedly at her house in the Hamptons.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, also bowed out of attending the nuptials after some heated drama during the filming of the RHONJ finale. Now Melissa would like to put Teresa’s wedding drama “behind” her. “We just finished [filming]. We just wrapped, and I need a break,” Melissa remarked.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Melissa instead decided to spill some tea about Ramona on her podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display. “I was just sitting there, and Ramona comes walking up. She’s there in the Hamptons. She has her little lace up like … she lives,” Melissa stated. “This woman lives. I didn’t know she was gonna be there.”

Melissa continued, “And she was talking about like she’s done with reality television. She no longer wants to do it, she was telling us,” she added.

After Season 13’s plummeting ratings and a canceled reunion, Andy Cohen said that RHONY was being rebooted with a new cast. One cast member was finally announced, fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky. Andy added that there would also be another series comprised of former RHONY Housewives.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that Bravo and Ramona haven’t confirmed any whispers about her RHONY status. Ramona’s apple emoji is still in her bio on Instagram. It is hard to tell if that is a meaningful sign since Ramona removed the apple just ahead of Season 13, in which she appeared.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge spoke to Andy on Instagram Live right around the time that she was fired. “Well of course… all the OGs are shaking in their boots thinking they’re going to get fired too. You know Ramona called me twice,” Tamra stated. “She was just like, ‘I love you. You’re good. Best wishes, I can’t believe this is happening.’”

There are no cast members announced yet for RHONY: Legacy. Ramona’s antics on RHUGT seemed designed to secure a place on the show. RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel was asked to join the cast, but reportedly Bravo can’t afford her. Jill Zarin, who appeared on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club with Tamra and Taylor Armstrong, is reportedly still trying to find a way to join the new series.

Last season, Ramona was the subject of an internal investigation on RHONY. She was accused of making racially insensitive comments about Black co-star Eboni K. Williams. Ramona was cleared after the investigation.

Luann doesn’t think there can be a RHONY: Legacy cast without Ramona. “Listen, I can’t see a show without the Ramona Singer ‘stinger,’” Luann remarked. “If they ask me, I would love to, and I can’t think of a better scenario than coming back with all the OGs.”

After Season 2 of RHUGT, Taylor was tapped to join RHOC as a Friend of the Housewives. She formerly starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills making this the first time that a Housewife jumped franchises. Tamra also got her orange back and has joined the RHOC cast for Season 17.

I still think Ramona might have a spot on RHONY: Legacy.

[Photo Credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images]