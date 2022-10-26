Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais About RHOBH Reunion

It’s about time someone holds Andy Cohen’s feet to the fire.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo, then you know all about the drama that took place between this group of friends this season. And now that the reunion is here, they’re laying everything on the line.

One of the fan’s most valued diamond holders, Garcelle Beauvais, seemingly had a tough time during part two of the reunion that recently aired. After speaking about the clip that circulated around social media before the season actually aired of what appeared to be Erika Jayne throwing Garcelle’s debut memoir in the trash and posting it online, the host of the show, Andy had no problem diverting the conversation from how Garcelle was actually feeling to laughing with the Fox Force mean girls Five about their recycling habits.

You could see the genuine hurt on Garcelle’s face as the camera panned to her and we watched her eyes swell with tears as she fought to hold them back. Andy, has no problem holding certain Housewives like NeNe Leakes, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Jennifer Aydin, and others accountable when they do something wrong, but won’t dare go near Lisa Rinna for her bullying tactics? How does that make sense? And how is that even fair?

Social media had a field day with him — some even calling for his firing due to his inability to stay impartial. Apparently, the messages made their way to him as he issued a public apology to Garcelle for failing to truly acknowledge her feelings as reported by Page Six.

“I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show. “I have deep admiration for Garcelle.”

Well, it definitely didn’t seem like it. Andy irks me so much when he doesn’t just stick to the middle like he’s supposed to. If Garcelle threw Erika’s ghostwritten book in the trash and posted about it, we would’ve never heard the end of it. Rinna and EJ would’ve had a field day painting Garcelle out to be the “angry Black woman” simply for matching their energy. Furthermore, there would’ve been at least a 15-minute segment dissecting how the other ladies felt about her actions. But why isn’t the same afforded to her?

“I should have been more in tune with her feelings,” Andy said. “I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in and I get it.”

Hopefully, you do, Andy. And hopefully, you can get it right next time. In fact, go ahead and bring back some of our gone-too-soon diamond holders like Denise Richards and Camile Grammer to make up for it. Truly, Garcelle needs allies on her side. Not that she can’t take these girls by herself (she can, that’s why they’re so bothered), but we need someone other than Sutton Stracke that will actually have her back and defend her.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ANDY SHOULD’VE APOLOGIZED TO GARCELLE? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HIS STATEMENT?

