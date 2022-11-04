Cheryl Burke Praises Selma Blair After Dancing With The Stars Exit; Says Selma Is “A True Angel”

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke competed on Season 31 with weatherman Sam Champion. Their journey ended on Disney+ night when the judges saved actor Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater.

In August of 2022, Cheryl celebrated four years of sobriety. She marked the milestone with a TikTok video set to Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy.” And Cheryl’s divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized in September 2022.

This season on DWTS, actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, was an inspiration to both her co-stars and viewers. She turned in great performances every week with her partner, Sasha Farber.

Unfortunately, Selma had to withdraw from the competition on October 17, 2022 because of complications with her health. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, symptoms of MS include fatigue, difficulty walking, memory and speech issues, and pain.

Selma explained to Sasha why she had to drop out in a pre-taped package. “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t,” Selma stated. “I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could,” she added.

The couple performed one final dance together, a graceful waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day. The DWTS judges gave the couple a perfect score of 40/40. The score was symbolic since it wouldn’t count for the competition.

Selma shared her gratitude for her time in the ballroom. “This was a really emotional night for me,” the Legally Blonde actress stated. “Because it was filled with so much love for me and my love for everyone here is really, really, really returned.”

Sasha spoke highly of his DWTS partner. “She has not only inspired myself but so many people around the world … there’s nothing this lady can’t do.”

Cheryl also spoke about her time with Selma. People reported that Cheryl shared a special message about Selma on her Instagram Story. The dance pro wrote, “There are many people we meet in our lives but few make a lasting impression on our minds and hearts. @selmablair you are one of those people.” Cheryl added, “I love you, and thank you for continuing to inspire me and many. You are a true angel.”

Selma’s Instagram Story was filled with reposts from her DWTS pros and co-stars. Pro dancer Witney Carson wrote, “There aren’t words to tell you how special you are. I love you so much!”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also shared her thoughts. “Bravo for your courage to join the show. And bravo for the wisdom to know it was time to stop and keep yourself safe,” she wrote. “I have so much love and respect for you.”

The D’Amelio Show star Dixie D’Amelio, whose mother, Heidi D’Amelio, and sister Charli D’Amelio are both competing, also posted a note for Selma. “You are amazing @selmablair. PERFECT SCORE,” she wrote. “Such an inspiration.”

Judge Derek Hough weighed in on Selma’s impact on DWTS. Derek was touched by how kind Selma was to everyone, from the crew to the hair and makeup team. “She’s so kind, so gracious, just so excited, never complains,” Derek stated. “Of all the people that could probably complain, she didn’t. She loved being here and she loved the people.”

Derek continued, “She has forever left her mark on this show, without a doubt. I think that what she achieved and what she did — and the way she did it, with such grace — it’s just perfection,” he added.

